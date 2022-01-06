Parks Reserve Forces Training Area conducts Change of Command

Dublin, Calif. -- The Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) conducted a change-of-command ceremony May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Serena D. Johnson relinquished command to Lt. Col. Marisol A. Chalas at the Bay Area installation approximately 35 miles east of San Francisco.

The change-of-command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes leadership responsibility and authority to a new commander by passing the command colors to the incoming commander, signifying the beginning of the new commander’s leadership tour.

Maj. Gen. Miles Davis, Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division and Senior Geographic Commander for Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, remarked about his time working with the outgoing commander Col. Serena Johnson and her work while serving as the Garrison Commander at PRFTA.

“Changes of command are a bittersweet tradition, that date back since the Army’s inception,” said Davis. “Its bitter piece is when the unit has to say goodbye to its commander. A commander who has successfully led from the front at all times and has been absolutely tireless in her efforts to ensure that all actions required to support the Soldier, Soldier training, and successful mission accomplishment have been conducted to the highest standards.”

Davis also remarked on Johnson’s hard work during her tenure at PRFTA, which coincided with the COVID 19 pandemic.

“There is no question in my mind that Serena [Johnson] was exactly the right leader, at the right time and in the right place, to enable Parks Reserve Force Training Area to navigate the complex COVID operating environment and successfully enable critical training to take place.”

Davis concluded his remarks with a welcome to PRFTA’s new commander.

“Marisol [Chalas} comes to us with a wealth of experience and a proven track record,” said Davis. “We look forward to all the great things that you and Command Sgt. Major Mackenzie will do as you continue to take Parks Reserve Forces Training Area to an even higher level.”

“Make your mark and welcome to the 63rd Family,” added Davis.

Col. Johnson followed Maj. Gen. Davis’ remarks, welcoming the assembled audience and thanking PRFTA’s Soldiers and civilians.

“Today, I am thankful for the dedicated PRFTA staff who are my anchors, who showed up every day, when teleworking was more popular, to carry on the mission of PRFTA, in spite of the pandemic,” said Johnson who also thanked them for their loyalty and support maintaining and strengthening the relationships with PRFTA’s community partners.

“It was truly and honor and pleasure, to serve as commander for this great installation, PRFTA has been a great assignment and I am so grateful for this opportunity to lead,” said Johnson, who then welcomed Chalas to PRFTA.

“Welcome to the West Coast,” said Johnson. “I know you are the right officer for this job. I wish you the best, as you take the reins and move PRFTA forward.

Johnson concluded her remarks thanking her PRFTA staff.

“Thank you again, my PRFTA staff for your support of me as your Garrison Commander. I remain ‘PRFTA Proud!’”

PRFTA’s new Garrison Commander then addressed the ceremony audience, thanking those in attendance and over social media.

“Thank you all for sharing this extraordinary moment with me. It is an incredible honor to be commanding Parks Reserve Forces Training Area,” said Chalas whose previous assignment was as Reserve Schools Chief, in Fort Knox, Kentucky at Human Resources Command Office of Personnel Management Directorate, Leader Development Division.

“I want to thank Col. Serena Johnson, for her leadership and commitment to the community and the Army Reserve. With honor and respect, I will stand by her exemplary tour as commander of [PRFTA].”

“It will be challenging to follow you ma’am,” said Chalas. “Your legacy will continue to live on.”

Chalas, who was born in the Dominican Republic, thanked a number of representatives and government officials from her birth country present at the ceremony and spoke about her and her family’s journey to this point in her career.

“My incredible journey in the Army Reserve began when I realized this institution personifies the things that I honor and cherish: Loyalty, family community, a sense of pride and most importantly defending what the United States stands for,” said Chalas.

“I will continue to support and honor our Constitution, our Soldiers who are our most valuable assets, civilians, family, community and our institution. I will continue to dream and support the dreams of our younger generations.”

“We will work hard, and we will take pride in representing the Army profession,” said Chalas.

“My promise to all of you, the base, to the Soldiers, civilians, family and community, I will serve you to the best of my ability, said Chalas.

“I will be there for you and will do whatever it takes to take care of this community.”

Parks Reserve Forces Training Area is a premier academic institution, military intelligence facility, and battlefield simulation center that supports military readiness for both the Army Reserve and the entire Joint Force. Additionally, PRFTA proactively plans for future military deployments and natural disasters by ensuring that the installation footprint and facilities are capable of housing, feeding, and caring for those who serve. PRFTA is a sub-installation of Fort Hunter Liggett in Jolon, California.

