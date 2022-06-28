Three World Class Athlete Program Track & Field Athletes Qualify for U.S. World Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Three Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program have qualified for the U.S. World Track team ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships.



During the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, June 23-26, 2022, Spc. Jonah Koech and Spc. Benard Keter qualified for the U.S. World Team.



In the Men’s 3000M Steeplechase, Keter ran a season best time of 8:19.16, finishing third behind Evan Jager of Nike, and former WCAP Athlete Hilary Bor of Hoka and the American Distance Project.



In the Men’s 800M, Koech ran a personal best time of 1:44.74, finishing in 2nd place ahead of Brandon Miller, Texas A&M, and behind Bryce Hoppel of Adidas.



The top three times from each event were qualified for the U.S. World Team.



1st Lt. Elkanah Kibet had previously qualified for the World Athletics Championships by finishing 9th in the 2022 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:07.



Track and Field World Championships are scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, July 15-24, 2022.



