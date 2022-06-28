Military children experience deployment process firsthand

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing hosted a mock deployment line for children in grades K-12 during “Military Week” June 28 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

The MacDill School Age Care summer camp hosted “Military Week” to give children a better understanding of what their parents do when deployed and foster a sense of appreciation for the men and women who serve.

In addition to the simulated deployment line, Military Week events also featured an honor guard demonstration, a robotic dog showcase and a KC-135 Stratotanker static display.

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Erika Williams, a 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance manager, was the main coordinator of this event.

“When the kids are able to see the processes that their parents go through, hopefully it will give them a better peace of mind and knowing that their parents are going to be ok,” Williams said. “Kids get used to their parents coming home every day, and then a deployment comes and they’re gone for six months. So the ultimate goal was to ensure that the kids know that their parents will return home safe.”

Not only did the Military Week event help several children at MacDill, the event also enabled other dependents and civilian personnel gain a better understanding of the roles of military members.

When asked how they feel about their parents serving in the military one child said, “I just love how they serve in the military, and I hope they have a great day in the military.”

Another child said, “I like it when they work in the military, I think they protect us.”

Williams asked the children what they thought about Military Week and one responded, “Yeah, it was amazing! She said that maybe we were going to see a plane.”

The 6th ARW hopes to help military children stay resilient for when the day comes that their parents must deploy, and learn how to be at peace with their unique situation as military dependents.

