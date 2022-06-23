NMCB-11 Places Asphalt Onboard NAS Corpus Christi

Courtesy Photo | 220613-N-MR969-017 CORPUS CHRISTI (Jun. 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220613-N-MR969-017 CORPUS CHRISTI (Jun. 13, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 placing asphalt onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. NMCB-11 sent a 14-person, task-tailored detail consisting of equipment operators, engineering aids and construction mechanics, to conduct airfield repairs in support of student naval aviators onboard Station (NAS) Corpus Christi. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Chief Alexis Smith) see less | View Image Page

Story by Equipment Operator Chief Alexis Smith



Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 deployed a 14-person detail with five units of Civil Engineering Support Equipment (CESE) to conduct airfield repairs on Truax Airfield onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi.



The detail worked diligently with civilian contractors from Head Inc. to successfully place 965 tons of asphalt, repairing one runway and one taxiway. The effective execution of these repairs will enable Runway 04 to be reopened two months ahead of schedule in order to permit the throughput of student naval aviators.



Officer in Charge (OIC), Equipment Operator Chief Alexis Smith, said that “this was an excellent experience that allowed us to increase our technical knowledge and skills. The entire crew made the most of the opportunity to work with Public Works Department (PWD) Corpus Christi and civilian contractors.”



Equipment Operator 2nd Class Clayton Stoppkotte, Project Supervisor, also discussed working with PWD Corpus Christi and Head Inc. contractors, describing “an incredible knowledge gaining and rewarding task for the crew.” He went on to say that “the logistical challenges faced transporting the CESE and personnel, to and from NAS Corpus Christi, demonstrated Seabees’ ability to be at anywhere at any time. Accomplishing this task is beneficial to the new direction the Naval Construction Force (NCF) is moving towards and essential training to be learned in the future.”



This high-visibility project epitomizes the expanding skillsets the NCF looks to bring to the next fight. In the Great Power Competition (GPC), NCF units will be called upon to provide airfield damage repair and port damage repair to enable warfighters with functioning runways and ports. Additionally, this unique partnership with experienced private contractors enhanced the NCF’s ability to hone their craft while ultimately providing customers within the Navy with functioning facilities.



Capt. Christopher Jason, Commanding Officer of NAS Corpus Christi, awarded two Naval Achievement Medals (NAM) and three Command Coins to five members of the crew for their outstanding performances. Cmdr. Stephen Lampert, Public Works Officer, spoke highly of the work the detail performed on the airfield. Chris Mandel, Head Inc. Project Superintendent, stated that he and his crew “really enjoyed working alongside the Seabees and that they would love to do it again.”



Homeported in Gulfport, Mississippi, NMCB-11 is part of the NCF. The NCF is a vital component of the U.S. Maritime Strategy and is comprised of deployable battalions capable of providing contingency construction, disaster preparation and recovery support, humanitarian assistance, and combat operations support.