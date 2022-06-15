The Meeting



FORT CARSON, Colo- 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrated the legacy of the Originals by hosting “The Meeting,” an alumni night held around the 10th SFG (A) compound on June 15, 2022. This event linked the past and present by inviting retirees back to the compound to spend time, share stories and remember the fallen with current Soldiers.

Attendees spent the night remembering and sharing stories about the 10th Group. The alumni and Special Forces Soldiers visited each battalion to listen to the names and stories passed on about the fallen. After a moment of silence, the guests were invited to walk the halls, visit memorialized areas, and view historical pieces. Another aspect of visiting the different battalions was listening to briefs about each company’s last couple of years and current plans.

“I want everyone to have fun tonight,” said Col. Lucas VanAntwerp, 10th SFG(A) commander, during his opening remarks. “Let’s make sure we connect and meet new people tonight. I want you young guns and you old-timers to form a relationship and share a story.”

The alumni consisted of many retired sergeants major and commanders from each battalion. 3rd Battalion’s first Command Sergeant Major, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Glen Nickel joined Special Forces in 1973 and came back for the meeting.

“What I enjoy about coming to functions like this is getting to share new-guy and old-guy experiences,” said Nickel. “What you find out immediately is you have that common bond. Your age isn’t the issue, it’s what you’ve done for your country. It’s an honor to come back and see how well the units have been and are performing.”

Nickel continues by sharing his thoughts about being a Green Beret.

“The comradery and the uniqueness, Special Forces are different from conventional units because of the diverse training,” said Nickel. “Upon completion of Special Forces training, each team member learns a variety of different skill sets and specialties that allow a four-man team to accomplish any mission set.”

Nickel goes on to detail how Special Forces, Rangers, and SEALs all conduct direct action missions, but only Green Berets are force-multipliers because of their ability to train, teach and help other nations. The training enables allied and partner countries to leverage and enhances their fighting capabilities. Coming up as a Green Beret during the Cold War was different compared to Middle Eastern conflicts, said Nickel.

“After talking with the [team] guys, I have come to admire them,” said Nickel. “These guys have gone through more war in two years than I ever did post-Vietnam. My generation had events every few years that got in, did something and got out; short-duration missions.”

The critical factors for the older generation to share with current Soldiers are the basic foundations, skill sets, and culture of Special Forces, said Nickel. He also mentioned how essential one’s reputation is.

“The environment or the war might change, but those foundations never will, and the relationships you develop will last a lifetime,” said Nickel. “You should protect your reputation, which is easy when you always work hard and do your best.”

An Operator currently with 10th Group said the best way he can return the admiration and respect to the alumni Originals is by sharing anecdotes passed down to keep the legacy of 10th Group fresh for all future Green Berets.

“I look forward to special occasions like tonight all year because the alumni mean everything,” said a 10th SFG(A) Green Beret. “I have the utmost respect for those who came before me, especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Every morning I walk into work, and every night I leave, I pass the memorial area and am reminded and inspired by what we do and stand for.”

