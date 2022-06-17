Luke AFB Unveils Newest Heritage Jet

Photo By Senior Airman Caleb Butler | Members of the fabrication flight’s corrosion control team stand with their newly...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Caleb Butler | Members of the fabrication flight’s corrosion control team stand with their newly painted F-16D Fighting Falcon during an unveiling ceremony at the 310th Air Maintenance Unit hanger June 17, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base Phoenix, Arizona. This F-16 was painted in a heritige design as a means of honoring Lt. Col. Gary “Nordo” North’s actions during a routine Operation Southern Watch mission in Iraq and Air Force heritage. The paint job required 1,500 man-hours and over 13 gallons of paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb F. Butler) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron unveiled an F-16D Fighting Falcon painted in a heritage color scheme at the 310th Air Maintenance Unit hanger on Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, June 17, 2022. This particular jet was the first American F-16 to score an aerial victory.



“The aircraft before you earned the moniker ‘MiG Killer’ as a result of the events that took place on Dec. 27, 1992.” said 1st Lt. James Mobbley, 56th EMS Fabrication Flight officer in charge, at the unveiling ceremony. “On this day, Lt. Col. Gary “Nordo” North, who was flying this F-16D, tail number 0778, led a flight of four F-16s on a routine Operation Southern Watch mission in Iraq.”



During this mission, an armed MiG-25 Foxbat entered into the no-fly zone. Realizing that he and his wingmen were in danger, North requested clearance to fire.



“He finally heard ‘bandit-bandit-bandit, cleared to kill’ over his headset,” said Mobbley. “North locked on with an AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Anti-Aircraft Missile), fired his missile, and eliminated the MiG.”



The paint scheme for this jet was accomplished by 12 Fabrication Flight Airmen assigned to corrosion control here at Luke AFB, as a means of honoring North’s actions and Air Force heritage. The paint job required 1,500 man-hours and over 13 gallons of paint.



“This ‘What if’ design pulls cues from the Desert Camouflage Uniform worn during the first Gulf War, and a similar experimental livery of camouflage that was tested at that time,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Cichonsky, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron F-35 low observable aircraft structural maintainer. “Very few pictures exist of the test scheme, since it was hand rolled using latex paint, and only lasted a week before being removed. With this design, we not only pay homage to the history of General North and 0778, but it also allows us to reimagine if this paint scheme was selected for use during Operation Southern Watch.”