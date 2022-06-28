CYBER SNAPSHOT: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daryn Gomes

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daryn Gomes is a Cyber Warfare Technician (Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daryn Gomes is a Cyber Warfare Technician (Military Occupational Specialty 170A) assigned to the 183 Cyber Protection Team, U.S. Army Reserve, and currently serving on an active duty tour with the Army Cyber Protection Brigade see less | View Image Page

Hometown: New Bedford, Mass.

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Warfare Technician (MOS 170A)

Unit: Assigned to the 183 Cyber Protection Team, U.S. Army Reserve, and currently serving on an active duty tour with the Army Cyber Protection Brigade

Duty title (while on active duty tour): Senior Technical Advisor

Civilian employer: Raytheon Technologies

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- 17 years’ experience with General Dynamics Mission Systems, Cyber architecture, fielding and training the Army’s Warfighter Information Network-Tactical

-- Served for several years as a Senior Advanced Cyber Engineer Product Manager for cyber situational awareness visualizations with Raytheon’s Cyber Electronic Warfare Systems division, responsible for trademarking and market analysis for military and commercial cyber organizations

-- Participated in independent research and development efforts to identify emerging technologies, business development opportunities, technology road mapping, product leadership and technology rapid prototyping

-- Serves as a trainer for Electronic Warfare Planning Management Tool and an Integrated Program Team Lead for Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities and Spectrum planning and coordination



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

"I truly enjoy the relationships formed over the last two decades. I have grown with junior officers that are now general officers, subordinates that have been instrumental in making things happen as a team and now truly become my peers in the ever-changing world of cyber. If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."



ON HOW, AS AN ARMY RESERVE SOLDIER, HE FEELS HIS CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

"Instantaneously, I have the advantage and exposure to do the work of the Army in a civilian capacity. In my civilian engineer role, I am relied (upon) to provide technical clarity in the field or engineering meeting within fixed-price contracts. In a cost plus contract I can truly (put) my civilian engineering hat on, and knowing what I need as a cyber Soldier I’m allowed to turn a requirement into a future reality. I can see what makes sense, versus a civilian that does not understand the Army ecosystem. (It’s) two roles serving the same customer: Engineer and Soldier."



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING DURING HIS ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

"Staying humble yet assertive, I found that treating all with respect I was able to utilize a hybrid mindset of civilian and military over the years. It has given me great intuition and confidence to tackle any mission or problem set without blinking an eye. Doing the impossible is what I find to be fulfilling. I have been able to see the problem (and) mission dynamics and (have) a solution within receipt of leadership’s intent. The hardest part was getting others to believe that it can be accomplished, whether it be (working within a) civilian bureaucracy or military hierarchy. I feel fulfilled accomplishing goals with a civilian and military team at all levels.



ON WHATS HE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY RESERVE -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

"You will have more real-world exposure and autonomy (in) cyber operations in defense of your country. (It’s the) old Army (recruiting) commercial mantra: ‘Be All You Can Be’. If you have or work hard on your aptitude you can be anything the Army offers."



