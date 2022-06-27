908th AW Welcomes New Logistics Readiness Squadron Commander

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomed Maj. Kristy Houska as the new commander of the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron in a Change of Command ceremony held May 14, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Houska took command from Lt. Col. F. R. Schnell.



Houska began her career as an enlisted logistics specialist, serving 12 years before commissioning as a logistics readiness officer. Her career path then took her from there to intelligence officer and back again.



Houska said she is glad to be working in logistics again.



“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead and to get back full circle to my logistics roots,” she said.



Houska said that she has three main goals as the squadron commander. Her first goal is to create quality training experiences so that the members of the LRS can become experts in their craft. Her second goal is to improve their readiness so that they are able to pick up and deploy at a moment’s notice if and when they are called. Lastly, she said she plans to develop the leaders of tomorrow.



“The future chiefs, first sergeants, officers, and commanders are already here in LRS,” said Houska. “But, they may not know it just yet and that is why we need to develop them.”



She added that she wants to not only meet and exceed her goals, but she also hopes to tackle the military’s ongoing problems of sexual assault, substance abuse, and discrimination in any form.



“I feel like I bring a good perspective to the mission and Airmen having already been in their shoes that they are walking in now,” said Houska. “I hope that makes me a more passionate and relatable commander.”



She said that her family is proud to have a history of military service. Her husband is a Marine Corps combat veteran, her son is active duty in the Army, and her daughter serves in the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard.



“I want to be able to mentor the people under my command in the same way that I hope other good leaders are out there mentoring my own kids,” said Houska.



The leadership philosophy that Houska said she applies to her life is: People first, people always, people forever.



“When you take care of the Airmen,” Houska explained, “they will take care of the mission.”

