NS Mayport Sailor in the Spotlight

“He embraces what the culinary spirit is. Hard work, determination, drive, and love for customer reaction. Not just inside the kitchen, but also outside of it,” said Naval Station Mayport Food Service Officer, CWO3 Stewart Spencer



These are the qualities exemplified by Culinary Specialist second class Justin Wollam, who was selected to go to the Culinary Arts Institution for a week due to the galley’s recent recognition as the “Best Galley in the Southeast” Admiral Edward F. Ney award for food service excellence.



Wollam started his navy career in November 2015 when he joined to support his growing family. Since then, he has continuously shown how hard work pays off. From becoming the CO’s cook as a seaman on his first ship, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to getting mapped to third class during his first deployment.



When asked what his motivation to being an exemplary sailor was, Wollam responded, “I don’t want other culinary specialists to be disheartened by the demand of the job. I want to give them different a perspective, find a different solution to make what you want better.”



In addition to spending long hours working at the base galley, Wollam is pursuing his Chef certificate while working on his degree for Cyber Security. Additionally, he volunteers with MWR to help with catering, a style he says helps influences his culinary skills.



As watch captain, he deals with stress by being more proactive instead of reactive. He’s found that streamlining helps with day to day paperwork and affords him more time to cover down for the crew when needed. Whether it’s helping with serving 300 meals per day, making sure the galley is adequately stocked or working with Auxiliary Security Force, CS2 Wollam “embodies the spirit of the Navy”, as stated by CWO3 Stewart.



With goals of becoming an officer and possibly opening a catering business or restaurant, the sky is truly the limit for CS2 Wollam.

