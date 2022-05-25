Spangdahlem AB hosts Key Spouse Symposium

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The 52nd Fighter Wing command team, and the 52nd Force Support Squadron’s Airman and Family Readiness Center held a Key Spouse Symposium on May 25, 2022 at Club Eifel.



The Key Spouse Program aims to increase readiness, personal/family resiliency, and create a sense of community within the Air Force. The symposium served as a way for leadership and key spouses to brainstorm different ways each unit can better utilize and strengthen the program, therefore creating a sense of unity.



“The purpose of the event is to strengthen the program by bringing together key spouses, key spouse mentors and unit leaders to discuss their unit’s Key Spouse Program, as well as hear the perspective of those from other units while having open, candid conversations,” said Megan Bishop, a substitute teacher and a Medical Group key spouse mentor.



Those that attended discussed how to better help families, while aiding in the success of the mission at Spangdahlem Air Base. Some of those ideas included ways to to rebuild, motivate, inform and connect to the community on base. The goal of the symposium was to ensure that families have the support and information they need to navigate life in the military while overseas.



“Since overseas assignments are difficult due to separation from families, the key spouses are able to fill in those gaps and provide support and assistance to families and Airmen,” said Corinne Loomis, a key spouse mentor. “Without this program in place, many would feel lost and overwhelmed when arriving at an overseas base.”



The Key Spouse Program at Spangdahlem AB has over 80 key spouses, including key spouse mentors. Key spouses supply unit families and Airmen with resources that are designed to alleviate some of the challenges that come with being a military spouse.



For spouses that are interested in becoming a Key Spouse, contact the Airman and Family Readiness Center at DSN 452-6422/06565-61-6422 or email at 52FSS.FSH.CENTER@US.AF.MIL. Spouses can also find more information regarding the program on the A&FRC website, https://www.52fss.com/airman-family-readiness-center.

