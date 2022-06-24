Italian Roots: Junior Officer Gets Underway with Caio Duilio

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 was joined by Italian navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) during an ongoing composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX).



COMPTUEX is designed to fully integrate the George H.W. Bush CSG, under the command of CSG-10, as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and test the group’s ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.



Working together to increase interoperability and partnership, Ciao Duilio was a unified member of CSG10 as the Italian ship participated in every event during the training exercise from planning all the way through execution.



“It is important to train alongside our partners and allies to strengthen our ability to operate together as one, cohesive unit,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. “Sailing and training with the Italian navy ship ITS Caio Dulio allowed the ‘reps and sets,’ needed to build a foundation of trust and unity. A foundation required to operate effectively together during any mission set charged of the strike group.”



As the exercise went on, the interoperability between CSG10 and Caio Duilio developed extensively.



Ens. Maria Alberico, a U.S. naval officer who grew up in Naples, Italy and is currently assigned to USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), had the opportunity to cross deck to Caio Duilio.Toward the end of COMPTUEX, the commander of Caio Duilio welcomed Alberico to stand bridge watch and even drive the ship as it cruised alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195).



"Throughout the past four weeks onboard ITS Caio Duilio as the naval liaison officer (LNO) and foreign exchange officer, I have been able to stand officer of the deck under instruction and receive training on how the ship conducts special evolutions,” said Alberico,“I am thankful for the opportunity Capt. Rollo gave me. His mentorship and guidance throughout the evolution allowed me to quickly grasp how to maintain station with minor speed and course adjustments. Overall, the ship`s crew has been amazing. They make every effort to make me feel like part of the crew and I feel closer to my Italian roots than ever before. This is truly an amazing crew, and I am cherishing every moment I get to spend onboard.”



The coaching represents the strong relationship that Italy and the United States share, and each nations' commitment to making each other better mariners.



“Ensign Alberico has been training and standing watch on the bridge on ITS Caio Duilio daily, gaining valuable experience in preparation to qualify for Officer of the Deck Underway,” said Lt. Christopher Barmore, LNO aboard Caio Duilio. “The results of her hard work showed while we were alongside USNS Leroy Grumman as she combined intuition, ship handling theory, and the advice from Capt, Rollo, commander of ITS Caio Duilio, to maintain station while refueling. The occurrence was truly special, and even the ship's crew shared the excitement."



The George H. W. Bush CSG and CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.



CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Nitze (DDG 94), and USS Farragut (DDG 99), and all of the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7.



For more information about George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (www.facebook.com/csg10) and (www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush). Instagram (www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77). LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/carrier-strike-group-ten) and (www.linkedin.com/uss-george-h-w-bush-cvn77).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:54 Story ID: 423925 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian Roots: Junior Officer Gets Underway with Caio Duilio, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.