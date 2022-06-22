Navy Recognizes NAVSUP Business Systems Center for HR/EEO Community Support Excellence

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) Barrier Analysis team received the Department of the Navy (DON) Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Community Support – Small Team/Group award, June 22.



The award was part of the 2021 DON HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence and recognized the team for their continuous data analysis of the NAVSUP BSC workforce.



“The work of the NAVSUP BSC Barrier Analysis team continues to mature and impress with long-term results and impact,” said Lisa Mott, senior advisor for HR/EEO Community Management, Office of Civilian Human Resources. “Their noteworthy actions of evaluating trends in attrition, challenges and obstacles to recruiting during the pandemic, proactive identification of barriers, and development of solutions contributed to a model EEO program that positively influenced the overall health of the organization.”



Team members included Melissa Burkett, Justin Caporiccio, Kevin Davis, Peter DiRocco, Joshua Eggleston, Jennifer Feliciano, Kelly Nave, Anand Sharma, David Singer, and Amanda Brown.



The team continuously assessed the agency's diversity posture across multiple areas, provided recurring analysis for improvement and identification of potentially problematic areas of concern, examined previous years' information, and created a total data analysis that encompassed nine years' worth of data to identify trends and pinpoint causes of demographic data within the command.



“Barrier analysis is important because it identifies trends within the agency and assists in providing a way forward to minimize negative effects,” said Kevin Davis, Barrier Analysis team lead for NAVSUP BSC. “By taking deeper dives into data, identifying trends, and assessing the reasons behind these trends, the team was able to recognize potential triggers and upcoming barriers before they became obstacles for the agency to overcome.”



In total, the team analyzed over 120 data points, provided insight for more than 600 employees, and played an instrumental role in the development of recruiting efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and a maximum telework environment.



“Guidance from leadership has been a crucial enabler in the continued success of this effort,” said Anand Sharma, a Barrier Analysis team member for NAVSUP BSC. “It’s a privilege to be part of this team and has been a great learning experience.”



“This is the second time in the past three years our Barrier Analysis team has been recognized for excellence by the Office of Civilian Human Resources,” said Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “The team’s efforts have played a key role in the continuous improvement and development of our workforce, and significantly contributed to the command’s ability to maintain readiness and accomplish our mission.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC visit, https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.

