Be a good neighbor: USAG Bavaria housing policies

Editor's Note: This article was originally published June, 2018, by USAG Bavaria Housing Office.



The intent of this policy is to reinforce German law as closely as possible, and to promote harmony in our communities and living areas.



Noise Control



All individuals within a USAG Bavaria housing community have the right to expect peace and quiet; acts of excessive noise will not be tolerated.



Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and all day Sunday. Consideration should also be taken to respect afternoon quiet hours, 12 to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

During quiet hours, sound from people and equipment (stereos, TVs, portable sound systems) will not be so loud that the noise can be heard in adjacent rooms, quarters or buildings.

Within any buildings where persons live, most noises can be tolerated during normal hours (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.); however, at no time will sound equipment be turned up loud enough to disturb anyone in adjacent rooms, quarters or buildings. Military members, civilian personnel or their family members will not carry portable sound systems in public while broadcasting externally.

Car stereo systems will not be operated in a manner that produces excessive noise. Excessive noise is defined in USAREUR Reg 600-1, para 24b, Pollution Control, as sound louder than that needed by an operator of normal hearing.

Sound equipment will not be played outdoors, or in public places on post, unless approved by the USAG Bavaria Commander. The sound will not be so loud as to disturb other persons.

Recommendations to reduce noise in living quarters:



Carpet those areas that are most heavily used to absorb noise.

Check with neighbors to set volume levels on sound equipment to determine a tolerable range.

Make complaints against violators to Street Coordinator, Building Coordinator or Area Coordinator and as a final resort, to the Military Police.



Grass Cutting



It is imperative that each of us does our fair share in order to keep the housing communities of Bavaria a Community of Excellence.



As a general rule, grass will be cut up to the adjacent building or unit’s area of responsibility, fence line, road, or until another natural boundary is reached.

Assignments and Responsibilities:

Residents are responsible for cutting grass within 50 feet of their building. Building/Area Coordinators will establish rosters to ensure grass areas are maintained.

Unless DPW or the Hausmeister is responsible, playgrounds will be cut in the immediate area of the playground and five feet around the perimeter. If two buildings share one playground they will also share the responsibility to cut the grass.

The DPW or Hausmeister is responsible for cutting large open areas and steep slopes.

The cutting cycle for housing areas, playgrounds and areas of public interest depend on weather conditions.



Standards of Cleanliness for Terminating Family Quarters with Contract Cleaning



The following standards apply to Soldiers within the USAG Bavaria authorized government contract cleaning of their government quarters.



The following standards are to assist Soldiers in preparing their quarters for termination. All residents from government quarters will be responsible to conform to the following standards:



Floor, rugs and installed carpets: Sweep or vacuum all floors and rugs.

Walls and ceilings: Remove all dirt, cobwebs, crayon marks, pencil marks, food, contact paper and so forth from the walls. Remove all nails and hooks.

Doors: Remove all dirt and stains on both sides.

Lighting fixtures: Ensure all fixtures have operating light bulbs.

Cabinets, closets, drawers and shelves: Remove all shelf paper, tape, staples, and tacks. Remove all food particles, trash, and personal items.

Refrigerator and freezer: Defrost and wipe doors. Remove all food particles. Unplug and leave door open.

Range: Remove all burned/crusted-on food from accessible surfaces. Wipe down range.

Ventilation, air vents and range hoods: Wipe down range hood. Wipe down air vent grills and replace filters as necessary.

Dishwasher: Wipe down interior and exterior surfaces.

Kitchen, bathroom and toilet: Remove stains, lime, and mineral deposits and excessive soap residue from all equipment.

Trash cans: Empty and remove any crusted-on garbage.

Upholstered furniture: Wipe down and remove stains.

Wooden furniture: Wipe down and remove stains.

Bedsprings, box springs and mattresses: Wipe down and remove stains.

Outside area: Sweep and clear all debris, carports/garages/parking spots, patios, balconies, and walks. Remove oil or grease from paved areas. Accomplish normal yard maintenance.

Storage rooms and cages: Remove all personal items and trash from storage area. Sweep floor and clean up trash.

Miscellaneous: Remove all personal items before final inspection.

Standards of Cleanliness for Terminating Family Quarters without Orders or Transferring Quarters



The following standard applies to Soldiers within the USAG Bavaria required to clean their own government quarters.



The following standards are to assist Soldiers in preparing their quarters for termination. Quarters must be left in a clean and orderly condition, ready for immediate reassignment. As a minimum, residents from government quarters will be responsible to conform to the following standards:



Floor, rugs and installed carpets: Sweep all floors. Remove stains, wax and dirt sediments. Damp mop floors. Clean areas under radiators and furniture, in corners, and along baseboards. Clean and vacuum all area rugs and installed carpet to remove dirt and spots.

Walls and ceilings: Remove all dirt, smudges, cobwebs, crayon marks, pencil marks, food, contact paper, and so forth from the walls. Remove all nails and hooks. All walls and ceilings painted with enamel paint will be thoroughly washed.

Windows: Clean inside and outside surface of all windows and window frames so that they are free of spots, streaks, or film. Clean window sills, curtain rods, and blinds. Clean all screens.

Doors: Clean interior and exterior doors and frames so that they are free of dust, dirt, and stains on both sides.

Lighting fixtures: Ensure all fixtures have operating light bulbs. Clean all components, including incandescent bulbs, globes, and lamp shades to ensure that there are no insects, dirt, lint, film, or streaks.

Cabinets, closets, drawers and shelves: Remove all shelf paper, tape, staples, tacks, food particles, trash, and personal items. Clear and wash all surfaces so that they are free of dirt and stains.

Mirrors: Clean to shine with no streaks.

Radiators, pipes and heating vents: Wash radiators, pipes, and vent registers. Remove dirt, sediments, and stains.

Refrigerator and freezer: Defrost and wipe doors. Remove all food particles. Unplug and leave door open. Clean thoroughly on the inside and outside to include doors, door gaskets, sides, top, and area around coils. Clean and replace drain pan. Clean surface beneath, above, and behind appliance. Move appliance away from wall for cleaning and move back after cleaning.

Range: Remove all burned/crusted-on food from accessible surfaces, including inside as well as trays/oven racks. Wipe down range. Clean all areas inside and outside to remove grease, dust, rust, food, tarnish, and cleaning streaks. Move range for cleaning areas under, above, behind, and on either side.

Ventilation, air vents, and range hoods: Wipe down range hood. Wipe down air vent grills and replace filters. Completely remove grease, stains, and dirt sediments inside and outside. Clean or replace permanent filters.

Dishwasher: Wipe down interior and exterior surfaces. Clean interior and exterior surfaces, door gasket, baskets, and soap dispenser. Remove mineral deposits in bottom of machine and on inside of door.

Kitchen, bathroom, and toilet: Remove stains, lime, and mineral deposits and excessive soap residue from all equipment. Clean all equipment to include bathtubs, washbasins, toilet bowls, showers, mirrors, mirror shelves, towel rails, medicine cabinets, kitchen sinks, and related hardware. Clean wall and floor tiles. Polish all equipment, fixtures, and wall tiles to a streak-free shine.

Trash cans: Empty, remove any crusted-on garbage and clean.

Upholstered furniture: Wipe down and remove stains. Clean to remove lint, dust, and dirt. Remove spots and stains to the maximum extent possible.

Wooden furniture: Wipe down and remove stains. Clean to remove dust, dirt, food particles, and streaks. Lightly wax outside surfaces and polish to a shine. Clean doors and drawers to be free of dust, dirt, and other foreign matter. Remove drawers completely so that frames and rollers can be cleaned of dust and other particles.

Bedsprings, box springs and mattresses: Wipe down and remove stains. Clean to remove dirt, dust, and other loose matter.

Outside area: Sweep and clear all debris, carports/garages/parking spaces, patios, balconies, and walks. Remove oil or grease from paved areas. Accomplish normal yard maintenance.

Storage rooms and cages: Remove all personal items and trash from storage area. Sweep floor and clean up trash.

Miscellaneous: Remove all personal items before final inspection.

For more information on housing and policies or to contact the housing office, visit the garrison website. Don’t forget, submit work orders by phone or online.

