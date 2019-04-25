Routine and emergency housing work orders: Same phone number, different criteria

Editor's Note: This article was originally published April, 2019, by Desiree Dillehay.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria community members can report work orders and request other housing services through one Housing Office call center.





ROUTINE WORK ORDERS



During the normal duty day, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members should call their work order requests in to Directorate of Public Works Housing Hotline. This includes requests for appliance repairs, government-leased and government-owned housing repairs, and on-post office and installation support.



For all USAG Bavaria communities: DSN 526-4379, CIV 09641-70-526-4379



Requests for appliance repair can also be made at Housing Appliances Repair Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Community members can also make work order requests by visiting the garrison website for work order request forms and email information.





EMERGENCY WORK ORDERS



For emergency requests made after normal duty hours, on weekends, and on U.S. and German holidays, community members should still call the Housing Hotline at DSN 526-4379, CIV 09641-70-526-4379. The call will be routed through the Garrison Installation Operations Center.



After-hours work order emergencies are defined by the USAG Bavaria Policy Letter on After-Hours Service Order Work for Facilities Related Requirements as “work required to repair or abate a problem resulting from a breakdown, stoppage or loss of a critical system or equipment which, if not immediately repaired, will endanger life, safety or health of personnel, and/or will result in the irreparable damage of government property, and/or would affect operations of critical military missions.”





The after-hours number is not to be used to request appliance repair.



Before calling in an emergency work order, residents need to troubleshoot their situation as appropriate with actions like plugging their appliances into another socket, checking the fuse box, or plunging a drain or toilet.



When technicians arrive to a home or building for an after-hours repair, they will work to repair the damage or situation to the point that it no longer presents a life, health or safety issue. This may mean they will have to return to the home at a later date to complete a permanent repair.



When community members call with an emergency work order, they must be prepared to give their street address, complete with street name and unit number, and the type of housing they live in: on-post housing, government-leased housing, or private rental. If a community member lives in a private rental, they will be instructed to contact their landlord for assistance with after-hours emergencies.



The following are examples of situations that ARE considered to be an after-hours work order emergency:



Loss of heat to an entire building or apartment during the official heating period (in Germany the official heating period is from October to the beginning of April)



Major leaks in pipes, radiators or fittings significant enough to create a hazard or cause significant damage to property



Any large water leak, interior or exterior, when there is no means to cut off the flow of water and no way for the flow to be reasonably caught and disposed of by using a container



A plugged main drain or the backing up of sanitary sewer lines



A severely clogged drain, the use of which cannot be avoided



Interruption of water supply to an entire apartment



Interruption of electrical system to an entire building, apartment or training range



No lighting in an entire stairwell of family quarters



Defective, damaged or exposed live electrical wiring



Activation, or failure, of installed fire detection systems or intrusion detection systems





The following examples are NOT considered to be emergencies:



Broken Appliances: Stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers are repaired by contract. The breakdown of any of these appliances is not considered an emergency and will be repaired during normal business hours.



Heating malfunctions: A minor leak in a radiator or in a heating pipe is not considered an emergency. The loss of heating in a child’s room or in one or more radiators in family quarters is also not considered an emergency.



Plumbing malfunctions: A plugged up toilet or urinal is not considered an emergency if there is another toilet available within the quarters. Additionally, a minor leak in a pipe or the loss of hot water is not considered an emergency.



Electrical outages: A defective light on one landing of a stairwell or in a basement corridor is not considered an emergency. Additionally, burned out light bulbs, replacement of fuses, and resetting or replacement of circuit breakers is not considered an emergency.



For more information, visit the USAG Bavaria DPW work order page at https://home.army.mil/bavaria/index.php/WorkOrder.







EMERGENCIES



The above information does not apply to emergencies requiring first responders. If there is a need for police or fire fighters to respond, call the police or fire department.







Military Police (Emergency): CIV 09641-83-110, DSN 114





Fire Department (Emergency): CIV 09641-83-112, DSN 112





German Police: CIV 110





German Fire Department: CIV 112

