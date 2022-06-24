Length of service ceremony recognizes Ramstein civilians

More than 60 U.S and German civilian honorees received recognition for their dedication of service, during a Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2022.

The honorees' length of service to the U.S. government ranged from 20 to 45 years.

The ceremony’s host, Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gave a congratulatory speech and presented honorees with certificates of appreciation and length of service pins.



“I can't overstate the value of our civilian workforce, especially here overseas,” Olson said. “We could not accomplish this important mission effectively, efficiently or safely without the skills and expertise you bring daily.”







After the ceremony, honorees and their families were given a tour of the base, which included viewing the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

