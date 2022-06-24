Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Length of service ceremony recognizes Ramstein civilians

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    06.24.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    More than 60 U.S and German civilian honorees received recognition for their dedication of service, during a Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2022.
    The honorees' length of service to the U.S. government ranged from 20 to 45 years.
    The ceremony’s host, Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, gave a congratulatory speech and presented honorees with certificates of appreciation and length of service pins.

    “I can't overstate the value of our civilian workforce, especially here overseas,” Olson said. “We could not accomplish this important mission effectively, efficiently or safely without the skills and expertise you bring daily.”



    After the ceremony, honorees and their families were given a tour of the base, which included viewing the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.
    The following were honored for more than 40 years of service:
    Uer Schwarz
    Harald Studener
    Markus Preis
    Cahit Cengiz
    Bemd Maurer
    Gerhard Thess
    Ute Barthel-Knoll
    Peter Best
    Josef Huebner
    Miroslaw Zych
    Karin Klein
    Manfred Kleemann
    Heidemarie Porter
    Uwe Eichhom

    The following were honored for more than 45 years of service:
    Gabi Stumpf
    Hubert Schaefer

