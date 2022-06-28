Garrison Wiesbaden celebrates workforce and outgoing commander

Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden held its annual Organizational Day event under cloudy...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden held its annual Organizational Day event under cloudy skies and an omnipresent threat of rain, June 24, 2022. Prior to starting the competition and festivities, Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, and deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mr. Mitchell Jones, thanked the gathered workforce for their dedicated service and commitment to ensuring USAG Wiesbaden remains the Army’s premier garrison in Europe. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden held its annual Organizational Day event under cloudy skies and an omnipresent threat of rain, June 24, 2022. Prior to starting the competition and festivities, Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, and deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mr. Mitchell Jones, thanked the gathered workforce for their dedicated service and commitment to ensuring USAG Wiesbaden remains the Army’s premier garrison in Europe.



The Garrison workforce and their families participated in team sports, such as soccer and flag football, or individual events such as Velcro darts. Music was provided by AFN-Wiesbaden and their radio feed, as well as the ever-present USO, who provided croissants and hot coffee.



Garrison directorates took the opportunity to recognize and honor both Col. Washington and Elizabeth Washington, for their work and leadership with the Garrison and ACS teams, presenting them both and individually, with awards and presentations.



Washington spoke of the amazing support they both received during their time in Wiesbaden, as well as spotlighting a special thank you to Elizabeth Washington, "I don't know where she's at [right now], but my wife has been here the entire time."



Washington will move on to his next assignment after his farewell Garrison Change of Command ceremony, July 8, 2022, on Clay Kaserne.