Space-Available Flights Are Ready for Boarding News Story

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – Air Mobility Command reinstated the pre-pandemic Space-Available travel program, allowing service members to apply for free flights to the U.S. and abroad effective April 14, 2022.



The program’s eligibility categories include, but are not limited to, service members taking emergency leave unfunded travel, permissive temporary duty, and post-deployment respite. Travelers should contact their nearest AMC Passenger Terminal to validate current documentation requirements, which routinely include DoD identification card, passport, or other government-issued orders, or required forms.



Travelers can sign up remotely by emailing, faxing or mailing proper service documentation, or in person with a passenger service agent at the terminal. Although flights are typically free, passengers should prepare to pay a federal inspection fee and head tax. Other costs may include phone calls, lodging, bus or taxi fares and meals.



Space-A flights are military flights with a mission and are subject to personnel changes. Families taking advantage of Space-A flights should prepare for itinerary changes and commercial flight charges.



For more information on starting the Space-A process and flight requirements, visit https://www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/AMC-Space-Available-Travel-Page/.

