Regional Cyber Center CONUS Changes Hands

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - The U.S. Army Regional Cyber Center CONUS (Continental United States) held a Change of Director Ceremony, June 22, in the Greely Hall auditorium, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., as Lt. Col. Victor M. Yinh took responsibility as the new RCC director from Lt. Col. Addison F. Ladiero. Presiding over the ceremony was NETCOM Deputy Commanding Officer for Operations, Col. Scott Bird.



“Addison, you've done a great job at a hard job and under very tough circumstances,” said Bird during remarks. “You should be proud of all that you and your team have done in these last two years.



“Two years ago Lt. Col. Ladiero assumed his duties, and since then, his team has exceeded every standard put before them,” said Bird. “Addison has had some pretty tough years the past two years, and although he's had help from some of the finest soldiers and civilians the Army has to offer, in the end, it was Colonel Ladiero who has been the driving force behind the Regional Cyber Center CONUS for the last two years.”



Ladiero, who received the Army Meritorious Service Medal from Bird during a short awards ceremony held earlier that morning said “When I first took over, I had really two underlying goals. One was to set the environment because the environment matters and then leave the RCC better than when we found it.”



“I'm grateful to my junior Soldiers and NCOs” said Ladiero, as he spoke about the team he had working with him during his time as director of the RCC-CONUS. Ladiero continued to speak about his teams expertise in everything, to include preparing for Command Readiness Inspections, providing cyber security and service provider re accreditations, to include responsibility for organizational inspection programs. “Thank you for being the backbone of our Army,” Ladiero added.



Speaking of his replacement as director for the RCC-CONUS, Ladiero had nothing but words of praise. “Finally, to my good friend Lieutenant Colonel, Victor Yen, who I've known for about six years now. We really have worked hard to leave the organization better than we found it. And I'm excited to see you, take the RCC-CONUS to the next level,” Ladiero emphasized.



“Victor, I would argue your leadership and Technical expertise are arriving at the exact right time,” said Ladiero. “I'm always available if you need to phone a friend, and then so with that being said, stay vigilant.”



“Since becoming a network engineer in 2008, I have always aspired to someday be a director. I'm excited to stand here today, having fulfilled my aspirations, and I'm deeply honored to be joining this dedicated team of professionals,” said Yinh as he gave his remarks near the end of the ceremony.



“I look forward to tackling the challenges that come with the conus director position, and look forward to contributing to the overall success of the mission,” said Yinh at the conclusion of his remarks.

