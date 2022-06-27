Photo Essay: Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment conducts training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment are shown June 9, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. During June 2022, the unit held its annual training at Fort McCoy and centered their operations with multiple UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the airport. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations for Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment are shown June 9, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year.



During June 2022, the unit held its annual training at Fort McCoy and centered their operations with multiple UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at the airport.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



