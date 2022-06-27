NAVFAC Pier Construction Design to Elevate Shore Support for Norfolk-based Submarines

Courtesy Photo | 220627-N-ST310-004 NORFOLK, VA (June 27, 2021) An image showing the comparison of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220627-N-ST310-004 NORFOLK, VA (June 27, 2021) An image showing the comparison of the Convoy Escort Piers in the late 1940s, the Destroyer and Submarine Piers in 1962, and modern day Pier 3 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Pier 3, one of 13 physical piers on the installation, was originally constructed in 1944 to support convoy escort ships that were used in World War II. Construction for the replacement pier is scheduled to begin in July 2022. (U.S. Navy collage photo/released) see less | View Image Page

By Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic (MIDLANT) recently awarded a nearly $300 million, firm-fixed-price contract to California-based RQ-Magann Joint Venture for the replacement of Submarine Pier 3 at Naval Station (NS) Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.



The contract will be incrementally funded through Fiscal Year 2024, and construction is anticipated to be completed by February 2027.



“To be an effective, capable and lethal Submarine Force, we must continue to elevate our shore support through advanced design and construction,” said Vice Adm. William Houston, Commander, Naval Submarine Forces; Commander, Submarine Force; U.S. Atlantic Fleet Commander; and Allied Submarine Command, who has operational command of all U.S. submarines homeported on the Atlantic Coast, as well as supporting shore activities. “This pier construction will be a major leap forward for the Atlantic Fleet, and our Virginia-class submarines, to ensure we remain the best equipped and best trained force in the world.”



The current pier – one of 13 physical piers onboard the installation – was constructed in 1944 to support convoy escort ships that were used in World War II. As such, it was not originally designed to berth modern nuclear-powered submarines. The new construction will help to not only advance the world’s largest naval base from a technology and electrical standpoint, but it will also resolve current operational conflicts, such as being too narrow to allow crane operations, emergency vehicle access, and other pertinent operations, such as on- and offloading of weapons and supplies, simultaneously.



Of its many enhancements, the new submarine pier will be built wider to enhance the quality of life and safety for our military personnel and civilian employees who work there. Electrical (shore power and lighting) and other utilities (water/sewer/waste, storm drainage systems, compressed air, telecommunication, fire protection, etc.), cybersecurity, and force protection capabilities will also be upgraded. A new continuous fender system (the interface between the submarine and the shore that acts as a buffer during berthing), will be incorporated into the equipment as part of the project, which will be backwards compatible to give the installation flexibility to also support older Los Angeles-class submarines. This will significantly benefit the Navy by reducing the need for costly fender changes and eliminates the need to dedicate berth locations for specific classes of submarines.



Additionally, preemptive climate change and sea-level rise provisions were incorporated into the new design, so the pier and wharf will be a minimum of two-feet above the high-water level of the projected 100-year Base Flood Elevation (BFE). Furthermore, mission critical substations will be elevated on pads three-feet above the high-water level, or two-feet above the new pier deck, whichever is greater. In contrast, the current deck of Pier 3 is at approximately 3.6 feet below the 100-year BFE.



“Our MIDLANT team is laser-focused on supporting and meeting the needs of the Navy head-on … and with great success,” said Capt. Tres Meek, NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer. “We deliver consequential results by strengthening our capabilities and exercising technical authority to better support the growing fleet and the warfighter. I’m very pleased to have witnessed the beginning and planning stages of this project, and I know our team’s commitment to excellence will shine brightly as we reach the finish line.”



To be sure NAVFAC makes good on its goal to deliver this project on-time and on-budget, a great amount of responsibility resides with the construction team, who will begin mobilizing in early July.



“It’s an honor to be involved with projects such as these that enhance the future capabilities of our waterfront operations,” said Eugene Bricker, Construction Manager for Public Works Department (PWD) Norfolk. “There is a great sense of satisfaction in construction projects that provide critical support to our naval assets so they can defend our freedom across the globe. Additionally, infrastructure projects of this magnitude have a design lifespan that will support generations to come.”



The work to be performed will provide for the construction of a new reinforced concrete single-deck pier, 1,330-feet in length and 85-feet in width, and a Controlled Entry Point wharf, 800-feet in length and 100-feet in width, to support the berthing of Virginia and Virginia Payload Module-class submarines with shore-to-ship utilities. Additionally, the construction will upgrade the existing bulkhead; construct new relieving platform and a new utility service building; outfit Pier 4 South for the berthing of submarines during project construction; demolish current Piers 3 and 3T; perform dredging of sediment at the existing site; and construct a security enclave.



“Orchestrating such a masterpiece requires the best materials, equipment, dedicated and talented engineers – contractors, inspectors, NAVFAC team members – to work together in unison,” said Wayne Foster, Engineering Technician for PWD Norfolk. “I can’t begin to tell you what an honor it is to be a part of such a historic project – to replace a proud piece of the past – and provide better support to the mission and capabilities of our brave submariners in the future.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



