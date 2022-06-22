402nd AFSB holds Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade said farewell to its command sergeant major in a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Palm Circle here June 22.



Command Sgt. Maj. Adam T. Lepley leaves the brigade after successfully serving as the command sergeant major since December 2019. His next assignment will be as the command sergeant major for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



In his farewell speech Lepley thanked Col. Erik C. Johnson, commander of the 402nd AFSB, for being able to work with him again.



“For the past two decades, our paths have always seemed to cross, and hopefully, at some point, they will cross again,” said Lepley. “Your calm, steadfast approach has allowed this brigade to thrive to new levels, and I look forward to watching where this brigade goes over the next year under your watch.”



Johnson also mentioned how his and Lepley’s paths had crossed during the past 20 years in his speech.



“From our early days at Fort Bragg with the 528th Special Operations Support Battalion serving as a young lieutenant and captain with then specialist and Sgt. Adam Lepley, to almost seven years together at Joint Special Operations Command as we stood up the Special Operations Logistics Support Element and served on the JSOC staff together”, said Johnson.



“What impressed me most over these past assignments together was your professionalism, your expertise, your ability to network, communicate effectively, build a team, and your dedication to the mission -- no matter how small or how large -- you were there,” Johnson said. “So it brought me a great deal of comfort to know when I assumed command of the 402nd AFSB, you were there.”



Lepley also spoke about how, while the brigade is resourced as a typical sustainment brigade, its mission is anything but typical.



“Our Army Field Support Battalions in Hawaii and Alaska are the best battalions in ASC (U.S. Army Sustainment Command),” said Lepley.

He went on to say that both battalions have the unique and challenging mission to ensure that the 25th Infantry Division and the 11th Airborne Division are ready to fight.



“These two battalions along with professionals from the Life Cycle Management Commands are Army Material Command’s face to the field, and are side by side with our warfighters ensuring that they are ready go at a moment’s notice,” Lepley said.



Command Sgt. Maj. Rolando A. Zapata will assume responsibility for the 402nd in August.



The 402nd AFSB is a mission-focused, modular organization designed to bring logistics power forward to every element of the expeditionary Army by providing responsive strategic logistics capability and materiel readiness to enable combatant commanders to conduct the full range of military operations.

