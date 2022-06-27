AMCOM G4 readies the Sparkman Center for returning employees

As AMCOM employees begin returning to work in their Sparkman Center offices, AMCOM G4’s Sparkman Management Office has been working to ensure a safe, clean environment for employees.



“The Sparkman Center is fully operational and ready for employees to come back to the offices,” said Perry Johnson, AMCOM G4’s Chief of the Engineering and Facilities Division.



All buildings, restrooms and fountains are cleaned and sanitized in accordance with Army guidelines. In addition, frequent touch points, like door knobs, will be regularly cleaned, Johnson said.



Other initiatives include:



• Sparkman Center air conditioning and heating systems are all working well, including the filtration systems;

• Food services are available in the cafeteria;

• Break rooms are operational, to include the ice machines;

• AMCOM Wellness Center is open;

• and, AMCOM walking trails are in good order.



The G4 has made other recent facility improvements. The Sparkman Center now has energy-efficient lighting throughout; the courtyard and grounds have been improved and landscaped to include a new Army Combat Fitness Test field; the Bldg. 5300 entrance; traffic gates have been installed in the parking lots adjacent to the Bob Jones Auditorium and the cafeteria; and basement renovation is nearing completion.



If there is an incident where an employee working in the office tests positive, the SMO team will have the workspace cleaned, as required, in accordance with CDC policy, Johnson said.



“The Facilities team has been working to ensure that every area of the facility is great condition, cleaned and safe for AMCOM employees, Johnson said.



For questions concerning the Sparkman Center facilities, contact Joey Smith at joseph.a.smith343.civ@army.mil.

