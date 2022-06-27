1st TSC Soldiers return from deployment

Photo By Barbara Gersna | Capt. Tamara Hall, support operations distribution integration branch operations...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Gersna | Capt. Tamara Hall, support operations distribution integration branch operations officer, 1st Theater Sustainment Command was welcomed home by her family at a redeployment ceremony, June 23, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Hall was deployed for six months in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as a member of the 1st TSC's Strategic Operations and Plans Red Team. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Soldiers and civilians of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s Strategic Operations and Plans Red Team returned home June 23, after completing a six-month deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



Col. Jennifer Rader, chief of staff, 1st TSC, hosted the ceremony and welcomed home her teammates.



“Their amazing work and dedication to mission is immeasurable,” she said.



“We are truly proud of what they have accomplished in the past six-plus months,” she added.



Rader thanked the Red Team and their families who entrusted the unit to bring them all back home safely.



“Thank you for your sacrifice,” she said.



Family members of the Red Team and 1st TSC Soldiers and civilians waited in front of Fowler Hall for the bus carrying them. Red Team quickly exited the bus and joined in formation amid chants of “move that bus!”



The bus drove off revealing Red Team as children and other family members and friends ran to greet their returning Soldiers.



They traveled as far as Kansas City and Atlanta to welcome them home.



Staff Sgt. Cameron Holbrook who works in G6 doing network assurance for 1st TSC, was welcomed home by his wife Maria. “We talked almost every day and used FaceTime,” Maria Holbrook said. The first thing that the family was going to do was to pick up their two kids. Holbrook’s mother, Tracy, even made the trip from Atlanta to see her son return.



Michelle Egis and her two kids came to see their dad, Capt. Gabriel Egas, G35, 1st TSC. “Friends here at TSC and friends on Fort Knox have been real supportive during his deployment,” Michelle said.



There were hugs and high fives as friends, family, and teammates saw each other for the first time since December.



As part of their ongoing mission, the SOaP serves as the 1st TSC Main Command Post’s constant forward presence, always ready to respond to contingencies and set the conditions for successful sustainment operations across the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.



During periods of transition, the SOaP remains the continuity for the rotational Expeditionary Sustainment Commands supporting the 1st TSC and U.S. Army Central, helping to accelerate shared understanding and reduce the risk to the mission.



The SOaP White Team deployed a few weeks ago, giving them some time to gain a better understanding of their new roles from the departing Red Team at Camp Arifjan. The White Team will continue 1st TSC’s mission of ensuring the warfighters have the supplies and transportation capabilities they need to accomplish their mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.