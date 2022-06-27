Navy Cash Fleet Support Group Provides Training and Assistance for Atlantic Fleet Ships

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Navy Cash Fleet Support Group (NCFSG) provides training and assistance for Navy Cash and disbursing operations for ships in the Atlantic Fleet.



According to Hugh Chin of the Navy Cash Support Group, Navy Cash is used by every Sailor stationed onboard a ship. In the Atlantic Fleet area of operations this adds up to 138 ships with Navy Cash installed, all supported by his two person team supporting 128,000 accounts with monthly transactions of approximately $22 million. Sailors can also use their cards on and off the ship, including in foreign ports.



“We are the main point of contact for supply officers regarding general support of S-4 operations within the supply department,” Chin explained. “Time management on our part is critical.”



He added that the two-person team also provides management oversight of all Navy Cash operations for ships in the Atlantic Fleet covering disbursing operations, fiscal issues, general operability, maintenance, upkeep and troubleshooting of Navy Cash equipment.



Training is a huge part of the team’s role, with quarterly classes and on-site training, particularly for new disbursing officers who check onboard a ship. Chin added that help from the Navy Cash Support Groups is just a call or email away.



“Training helps record keepers and cashiers understand the day-to-day functions of the system and how to perform sales, assist customers, process refunds and obtain reports,” Chin said.



NCFSG provides a vital role for new ships being commissioned, with oversight of contractor support for on-site installations. When ships decommission, they are there as well.



“Contractors install or remove Navy Cash equipment while NCFSG assists in removal of hard drives (later transferred to NIWC for destruction), unused merchant or replacement cards, as well as Navy Cash records from decommissioning ships,” Chin explained. “We also coordinate removal of unused equipment from contractors for transfer to DRMO.”



Chin says he is very proud of his role with the Navy Cash program, which dates back to his time on active duty as a Senior Chief Disbursing Clerk (now Personnel Specialist) at Naval Surface Force Atlantic. He explained the majority of supply officers on their first sea tour are assigned as disbursing officers, and he enjoys mentoring this group of junior officers.



“I take satisfaction in working with and often mentoring our young supply officers and Sailors who serve this great Navy. Providing them with the tools and guidance to be successful can be life changing,” he said. “I often see some of these officers doing their department head tour a decade later as ship’s supply officer on a carrier or large deck amphibious ship.”

Date Posted: 06.27.2022