1st Cyber Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Shatara Riis | 1st Cyber Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. John Cabral (right) passes the guidon of the Legendary Defender battalion to Lt. Col. Adam Dykstra (left), 1st Cyber Battalion outgoing commander, as Col. John Popiak, the Cyber Protection Brigade commander, and incoming battalion commander Lt. Col. Danielle Gonzalez wait to be handed the banner during the Defenders' change of command ceremony held June 15 in Signal Theater at Fort Gordon, Georgia. (Photo by Shatara Riis)

The 1st Cyber Battalion, Cyber Protection Brigade, held a change of command ceremony June 15 in Signal Theater at Fort Gordon, Georgia.



Lt. Col. Adam Dykstra relinquished command of the “Legendary Defender” battalion to Lt. Col. Danielle Gonzalez.



Col. John Popiak, CPB commander, presided over the ceremony, and he said the day was a celebration of the Legendary Defenders of 1st Cyber Battalion and its accomplishments under the command of Dykstra.



“There is not a single Soldier or civilian whose life you have not enriched with your mentorship, servant leadership and care,” Popiak said. “You’ve trained that family to hunt, defend and respond globally, and then you forged that family into a fighting task force.”



Popiak added that Dykstra’s vision, direction and steady hand led the Legendary Defenders through many trials and tribulations.



“Thank you; you’ve done well; you were good; you were faithful,” Popiak said. “You really and truly are No. 1.”



After lauding Dykstra’s command time, Popiak turned his attention to Gonzalez, the incoming commander.



“Danielle, welcome home to the Hunter Brigade. You were built for this,” Popiak said. “The Legendary Defenders you just took charge of are ready, resilient and poised to write the next chapter of their legacy as first in cyber with you in command. Happy hunting.”



Following Popiak’s comments, Dykstra stepped behind the lectern and bid farewell to the Legendary Defenders.



“I’ve been blessed, in that I have had the very best,” Dykstra said of his battalion staff. “Defenders, my time as commander for the last two years has been the most professionally rewarding experience in my 23-year career.”



Dykstra said that when he took command two years ago he believed his success would be defined by whether the battalion still had the same problems when it came time for him to pass the unit to its next leader.



“Because of your hard work and dedication, this unit is much better off than it was two years ago,” Dykstra said. “First Cyber Battalion has led the way on nearly every incident response mission the brigade’s received.”



He said he was proud of the Legendary Defenders and the work they have accomplished.



“I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Legendary Defenders,” Dykstra said.



Speaking of his successor, Dykstra said he couldn’t think of an officer better than Gonzalez to hand the reins of the battalion.



“Despite what we may have gotten done in the last two years, I can assure you there’s no shortage of challenging tasks left ahead,” Dykstra said. “I have faith you will tackle them head on. I wish you nothing but the very best of luck.”



The ceremony was highlighted by the passing of the Legendary Defenders’ colors from battalion Command Sgt. Maj. John Cabral to Dykstra, to Popiak, and finally to Gonzalez, marking the start of her command.



“I am honored to join the Hunter and Defender families and to play a role in shaping their future,” Gonzalez said.



She thanked Dykstra and Cabral for their warm welcome to the team and for the guidance they have given her.



“I know that with this guidance, we will continue on the path of success that the both of you have cultivated over the last two years,” Gonzalez said.



She wished Dykstra and his family the best in their future endeavors and thanked her own family for their care and support.



“To my wonderful family, your support, courage and compassion are my guideposts each day,” Gonzalez said. “You’re the best teammates I could ask for in life. I’m so excited that together we will support the Defenders and all their families.”



Lastly, she said she is excited to lead and serve with the Defenders.



“To the Defenders, I look forward to serving our team – serving alongside of you on behalf of this nation and tackling any mission, anywhere with consistency, care and compassion, and with the relentless pursuit of excellence our mission demands. First in cyber, defend within,” Gonzalez said.