Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien will relieve Lt. Cmdr. Eric Quigley as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter
Mobile Bay. Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over the
ceremony. Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien reports to the Mobile Bay from the office of Health, Safety, and Work-Life
at Base Portsmouth located in Portsmouth, Virginia. Lt. Cmdr. will assume command of a crew of 29 active
duty personnel conducting Ice Breaking Operations and servicing aids to navigation in Green Bay, Lake
Michigan and the St. Marys River.
Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Quigley will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters
where he will assume duties as Executive Assistant for the Office of Governmental and Public Affairs.
The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of
authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.
We hope you will be able to join us on the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Facebook page.
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 14:08
|Story ID:
|423852
|Location:
|STURGEON BAY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay change of command, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT