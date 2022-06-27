Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay change of command

    STURGEON BAY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien will relieve Lt. Cmdr. Eric Quigley as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter
    Mobile Bay. Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over the
    ceremony. Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien reports to the Mobile Bay from the office of Health, Safety, and Work-Life
    at Base Portsmouth located in Portsmouth, Virginia. Lt. Cmdr. will assume command of a crew of 29 active
    duty personnel conducting Ice Breaking Operations and servicing aids to navigation in Green Bay, Lake
    Michigan and the St. Marys River.

    Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Quigley will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters
    where he will assume duties as Executive Assistant for the Office of Governmental and Public Affairs.

    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of
    authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.

    -USCG-

