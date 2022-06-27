U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mobile Bay change of command

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien will relieve Lt. Cmdr. Eric Quigley as Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Cutter

Mobile Bay. Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, will preside over the

ceremony. Lt. Cmdr. Daniel O’Brien reports to the Mobile Bay from the office of Health, Safety, and Work-Life

at Base Portsmouth located in Portsmouth, Virginia. Lt. Cmdr. will assume command of a crew of 29 active

duty personnel conducting Ice Breaking Operations and servicing aids to navigation in Green Bay, Lake

Michigan and the St. Marys River.



Following the change of command ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Quigley will transfer to Coast Guard Headquarters

where he will assume duties as Executive Assistant for the Office of Governmental and Public Affairs.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of

authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.



We hope you will be able to join us on the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Facebook page.



-USCG-

