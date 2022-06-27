Women officers choose preferred branch

Courtesy Photo | 2d Lt. (later Maj. Gen.) Barbara Fast—one of many women to choose a career in MI in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2d Lt. (later Maj. Gen.) Barbara Fast—one of many women to choose a career in MI in the 1970s—participates in a field training exercise for the MI Officer Basic Course in 1976. (Photo courtesy of Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara Fast) see less | View Image Page

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



Effective July 1, 1974, all women officers in the Army were permanently detailed to branches other than the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Instead of having a primary specialty related solely to the WAC, they now would be detailed to another Army branch and choose a specialty related to that branch. Although WAC remained their basic branch by law, these women were thereafter considered full-fledged members of their new detail branch. This was one of many steps taken in the 1970s towards the full integration of women into the U.S. Army.



In March 1973, WAC Branch Chief Col. Shirley R. Heinze and her staff reviewed the records of 1,200 WAC officers to determine the specialties for which they were best qualified. Approximately two-thirds fell into the administrative category, while the other third fell into career specialization programs, like logistics, signal, and intelligence. Each officer was asked for their preference of branches. Her resume was then forwarded to her branch of choice to see if that branch accepted her for permanent detail. By June 1974, the branch selection process had been completed. Nearly 200 women—almost 17 percent of WAC officers in ranks from second lieutenant to colonel—had selected Military Intelligence as their branch of choice. Only the Adjutant General received a higher percentage of officers (33 percent). The next highest following MI was Quartermaster with 14 percent.



As of late 1974, 104 women had been permanently detailed to MI while another 97 awaited completion of their security clearances before being detailed. Of the latter number, thirty-one were new accessions who had just completed the August 1974 eleven-week WAC Officer Orientation Course. They would next attend the MI Officer Basic Course.