USAG Bavaria mobile app

Editor's Note: This article was originally published by Nathan Van Shaik in 2019

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — News and information on services and events at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria are now available as a free mobile app compatible on Apple and Android devices.



The app is designed based on community feedback. To get your USAG Bavaria app, just search either app store for “USAG Bavaria”, or click or scan one of the QR Codes.



In 2015, roughly 47 percent of daily users viewed the garrison website and Facebook page on a mobile device. Today, that number has climbed to 67 percent. The mobile app is created with this in mind.



The app is tailored to your location: Tower Barracks and Camp Algier in Grafenwoehr, Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Hohenfels and Garmisch.



From your location, select from news, services and events specific to you.



The phonebook is also customizable by location. It will prove handy to Soldiers, rotational troops, families, employees, newcomers and those outprocessing, retirees and all community members in the USAG Bavaria footprint.



The app delivers instant connection to community news, road conditions, the phonebook, event calendars, trips, fitness, dining, lodging, transportation, shuttle schedules, kids, schools, addresses, ICE, AAFES, DeCA, AFN and more.



There are a few kinks in the app. Please let us know about them, no matter how small (grammar and punctuation included), by selecting Suggest Edit in the app. The app is a long way from perfect but with your help we can make it stronger.

