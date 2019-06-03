I just got orders to USAG Bavaria and I need a sponsor. Now what?

Editor's Note: This article was originally published by Nathan Van Shaik in 2019.

_________________________



GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Soldiers PCSing to the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Vilseck, Hohenfels or Garmisch will need to use Army Career Tracker’s Total Army Sponsorship Program to request a sponsor and initiate the DA Form 5434 (Sponsorship Program Counseling and Information Sheet).



Dubbed the Total Army Sponsorship Program, or TASP, the program is accessed on the ACT website and replaces EASI-GATE as the program for processing sponsorship requests, which has been used to process Permanent Change of Station orders to Europe.



TASP aims to help Soldiers better integrate into the Army and to assist them when they transition to different units. Sponsorship applies to all active component Soldiers in the ranks of private (E-1) through Colonel (O-6), according to TASP regulation, AR 600-8-8 and HQDA EXORD 161-15 Army-Wide Implementation of the TASP ACT module for active component.



TASP ensures incoming Soldiers are assigned sponsors prior to reporting to their next duty station. Obtaining a sponsor reduces the stress of reporting to a new unit, enhancing resiliency and improving readiness among Soldiers and family members.



You will be notified by Human Resources Command, the HRC, about your assignment instructions and PCS orders to the USAG Bavaria Community. You will receives your Sponsor Notification and Welcome letter, as well as notification to complete DA Form 5434, Sections 1, 2, 4 and 5.



Here’s how you request a sponsor using TASP once you have received notification from HRC concerning your assignment instructions:



Log on to https://actnow.army.mil.



Complete DA Form 5434. In the left column, click the “Messages” dropdown menu, “DA Form 5434.”



Click “Create New Form.”



Fill out all applicable sections (Sections 1, 2, 4 and 5).



Once complete, your sponsor will be notified.



You will receive notification in the “Messages” section if your sponsor changes in ACT.





FAQ



Q: Why can’t I see the Sponsorship page?



A: Users will have access to sponsorship if they meet the following requirements:



The users FROM and TO locations are a part of the Total Army Sponsorship program.



A sponsorship coordinator has formally assigned a Soldier to be a sponsor to an incoming Soldier.



The Incoming Soldier report date meets the requirement for the incoming location.





Q: Why isn’t my DA Form 5434 loading properly?



A: Issues loading the DA Form 5434 typically occur due to incorrect browser settings. Using the following settings will remediate most issues viewing the DA Form 5434:



IE9 – Set Compatibility View to OFF

IE11 – Set Compatibility View to ON





Q: Where can I locate the DA Form 5434?



A: The DA Form 5434 is located under “Sponsorship” and can be accessed via the following sponsorship subpages:



DA Form 5434

DA Form 5434 (Early Access)





Q: I have completed the necessary sections of the DA Form 5434. Why am I still receiving a notification that is has not been completed?



A: Users will continue to receive notifications stating that their DA Form 5434 is incomplete under the following conditions:



A sponsor has completed section 3, however sections 1, 2, 4, or 5 are still pending completion by the Incoming Soldier.



An incoming Soldier has completed sections 1, 2, 4, and 5, however the assigned sponsor has yet to complete section 3.





Q: If my assignment has changed, do I have to recreate my DA Form 5434?



A: If the original orders have been canceled or revoked, the incoming Soldier will have to create a new DA Form 5434 once a new assignment is provided by HRC.





Q: Who is my assigned Sponsor?



A: Once you are assigned a Sponsor, you’ll receive a welcome letter from your Sponsorship Coordinator which includes your assigned Sponsor and their contact information. Additionally you can view your Sponsor in section 3c of your DA Form 5434.





Q: Is there an option for me to upload information to the DA Form 5434?



A: Currently there is no option to upload information to the DA Form 5434.





Q: Who can I call if I have questions?



A: Contact the USAG Bavaria Military Personnel Services Branch, Customer Service Desk at DSN 314-475-8482, CIV 09641-70-8482. If calling from the U.S., dial +49-9641-70-8482. You can also email your questions to: usarmy.bavaria.id-europe.mbx.dhr-reception-center@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2019 Date Posted: 06.27.2022 04:24 Story ID: 423818 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I just got orders to USAG Bavaria and I need a sponsor. Now what?, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.