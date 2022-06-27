CTF 74 Visits Republic of Korea for SWCM 54

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer | JEJU, Republic of Korea (June 22, 2022) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer | JEJU, Republic of Korea (June 22, 2022) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Lee Su Youl, Commander, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force, pose with the signed memorandum at the conclusion of the 54th semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Jeju, South Korea, June 22, 2022. Over the past 28 years, SWCM has brought together leaders of both the U.S. and ROK submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (Photo courtesy of ROK Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JEJU, Republic of Korea – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force (CTF) 74, visited the Republic of Korea, June 20-22 as part of a visit culminating with the 54th iteration of the semiannual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Submarine Force.



“The partnership between the U.S. and ROK navies has always been strong," said Seif. "Restarting these meetings in person following the pandemic was hugely important. Being able to meet with our submarine counterparts, review tactics and procedures, and to work on ways to operate better as a combined force helps us both to hone our skills and, ultimately, accomplish our missions.”



During SWCM, Seif met with Rear Adm. Lee Su Youl, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force (CSF), to further enhance the close relationship between the two commands.



The two naval leaders signed a formal agreement at the conclusion of the conference that reaffirmed the longstanding relationship. The agreement serves to signify both parties’ agreement to work collaboratively with one another, increasing the readiness and integration of the US-ROK combined submarine force.



"ROK CSF and U.S. CTF-74 have established a comprehensive coordination system for operations of submarines including operations/tactics, training, mutual logistics support, and are maintaining close partnerships,” said Lee. “The 54th SWCM, which has been held for the first time in three years, will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen mutual cooperation between CSF and CTF-74, and improve our combined operational capabilities."



SWCM was established in 1994 during the early years of the ROK submarine force. Since then, leaders of both the U.S. and ROK submarine forces have met consistently to deepen partnerships and advance combined submarine training and force integration.



During the trip, Seif also toured ROK military facilities in Busan and Chinhae. While in Busan, Seif and Lee visited the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea (UNMCK) to lay a wreath together in honor of those UN Forces that gave their lives for world peace and freedom. The UNMCK, where more than 2,300 service members from 16 countries have been interred, is the only United Nations-designated cemetery in the world.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



