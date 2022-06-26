Air Force General Embarks During Carrier Strike Group Pre-Deployment Training Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2022) – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, assistant deputy chief of staff for operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during the carrier strike group’s (CSG) composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX), June 25-26, 2022.



During the embark, Corcoran toured various spaces on the ship, observed flight operations, attended meetings, and engaged in high-level discussions with CSG-4 and CSG-10 leadership.



“It was a privilege to spend time with the Sailors who proudly serve Carrier Strike Group 10, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, the USS George H.W. Bush and Carrier Strike Group 4,” said Corcoran. “Their tremendous professionalism, work ethic, and enthusiasm was absolutely inspiring. They are clearly ready to take on any challenge.”



As the Air Force implements its new Air Force ‘Force Generation Model’ and focuses on honing its agile combat employment concept, Corcoran sees a unique opportunity to work with the Navy.



“It is truly impressive what the staff of CSG-4 has been able to accomplish with these pre-deployment training scenarios,” said Corcoran. “The next logical step is for us to find a way to make this a joint effort.”



The George H.W. Bush CSG’s COMPTUEX allows the ships, aircraft, and embarked staffs to work together in response to specific scenarios across all warfare areas, and to refine their ability to communicate and fight alongside one another in a realistic training environment that includes academic, synthetic and live training events.



“The CSG-4 staff is laser-focused on fleet training that prepares carrier strike groups for world-wide deployment and ensures that they are ready to succeed against any threat,” said Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, commander, CSG-4. “Having Maj. Gen. Corcoran embarked on CVN 77 allowed us to showcase naval capabilities, and discuss training opportunities between the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force as we look to more fully integrate joint assets into our training exercises at sea and ashore.”



Corcoran said he envisions a future where Air Force forces that are in the same phase of pre-deployment workups as the CSG participating in COMPTUEX would train and certify side-by-side with their Navy counterparts, providing joint force commanders an inter-service team that is fully integrated on day one of the deployment.



CSG-4 trains and delivers combat-ready naval forces to U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which are capable of conducting full-spectrum integrated maritime, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. CSG-4 also includes subordinate commands Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT); Tactical Training Group, Atlantic (TACTRAGRULANT) and Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) 4.



The George H.W. Bush CSG is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment.



The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and its Information Warfare Commander.



For more information about George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, head to Facebook (www.facebook.com/csg10) and (www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush). Instagram (www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77). LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/carrier-strike-group-ten) and (www.linkedin.com/uss-george-h-w-bush-cvn77).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.26.2022 23:08 Story ID: 423810 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force General Embarks During Carrier Strike Group Pre-Deployment Training Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.