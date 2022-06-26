CY21 EXCELLENCE IN NAVAL FUEL MANAGEMENT RECOGNITION PROGRAM

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s fuel terminal and personnel were recently announced as winners of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



YOKOSUKA, Japan - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s fuel terminal and personnel were recently announced as winners of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



Regional Fuel Director Lt. Cmdr. Blake Garner was awarded under the Navy Fuels Officer category, Regional Fuel Leading Chief Petty Officer Senior Chief Constructionman (CUCS) Zachary Cunningham was awarded under the Navy Fuels Chief Petty Officer category and two Defense Fuel Service Points (DFSP), Hakozaki and Tsurumi, managed by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, were awarded under the Naval Bulk Fuel Terminal category.



“Lt. Cmdr. Garner, Senior Chief Cunningham and our fuels team professionals at NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka are truly deserving of this honor,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Commanding Officer. “The Navy's ability to distribute petroleum, oils and lubricants to remote operating areas across the globe is a key component to maintaining the maritime competitive advantage. Our team knows this, believes it, and the fleet and our mission partners are relying on our best each and every day – in our fuels department, the fleet gets just that. These awards attest to our fuel team’s commitment to dedication”



Lt. Cmdr. Garner is directly responsible for the operations of 9 DFSP’s throughout the C7F AOR, accounting for nearly 700 million gallons of petroleum product throughput and the management of 375 personnel. As the Regional Fuel Leading Chief Petty Officer, CUCS Cunningham is responsible for the supervision of 45 military personnel at 9 DFSP’s while being a Responsible Officer (RO) for DFSP Hakozaki. DFSP Hakozaki, and DFSP Tsurumi are the Yokosuka area DFSP’s that provide bulk fuel throughout the Kanto Plains area in support of C7F tasks. The team of 20 military, 1 government civilian and 147 host nation personnel were instrumental in the recognition as bulk terminal of the year.



“DFSP Hakozaki and Tsurumi, I believe, are two of the best bulk fuel terminals in the world, so their recognition is much deserved. I have never been around a more dedicated, knowledgeable and selfless group of professionals in my military career.” said Lt. Cmdr. Garner. “Myself and CUCS Cunningham’s individual awards are but a reflection of this dedication, not only at DFSP Hakozaki and Tsurumi, but the 7 other superb DFSP’s under FLC Yokosuka. Individual awards like this are far and away a team award for the daily mission success that our personnel strive for each day.”



The accomplishments of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka fuels department and their leaders aligns with Naval Sustainment System-Supply, a new initiative that reexamines Navy-wide supply chain functions to improve readiness and affordability. It aims to ensure cross-program coordination to meet warfighting needs, with readiness as the overarching goal.



Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote distinction in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the fleet fuel support mission.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality‐of‐life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.26.2022 20:33 Story ID: 423807 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CY21 EXCELLENCE IN NAVAL FUEL MANAGEMENT RECOGNITION PROGRAM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.