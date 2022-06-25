131st Bomb Wing Medical Group Change of Command

Col. Russell Kohl relinquished command after more than three years. He moves on to become the State Air Surgeon, Missouri Air National Guard, Jefferson City, Mo.

131st Bomb Wing Commander Col. Matthew Calhoun, presided over the ceremony.



“For the past two years Col. Hyatt has been responsible for the heath of 2,200 Air National Guard members as the state air surgeon. He is uniquely qualified with a diverse background and ready to lead this team of Airmen professionals.” Calhoun said.



As the State Air Surgeon Col. Hyatt helped the Air National Guard (ANG) to perform its state and federal missions by aiding medical readiness. He is an emergency room physical at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. During the pandemic he continued full-time civilian emergency medicine practice, while still assisting the Joint Surgeon Cell with running the state’s pandemic response.



“As medical professionals we have all worked tirelessly battling Covid over the past two and a half years. I’m tired, you’re tired, everyone is tired of it (Covid). However, this is not at time to be weak or give up. We have so many missions to meet,” said Hyatt.



Col. Hyatt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, Southern Utah University, Cedar City, UT and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, KC, MO. He has worked as Medical Service Corps Officer, Flight Surgeon, Squadron Medical Element Flight Surgeon, Chief of Clinical Services, Chief of Aerospace Medicine and the State Air Surgeon - Missouri Air National Guard.



During his speech, Col. Hyatt talked about how the metrics and numbers medical professionals keep isn’t what is truly important. It’s the individual person behind each number.



“Those numbers mean something. Those numbers are individuals. It’s good to keep the data, but we can’t dwell on it. If we take care of the person the numbers will follow. We are taking care of the most important weapon in the United States Air Force and that is the individual human,“ he said.

