    Air Cav represents U.S. Army at ILA 2022

    BERLIN-SCHONEFELD AIRPORT, GERMANY

    06.26.2022

    Story by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    BERLIN—After a four-year hiatus, the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace Trade Show took place this year from June 22-26 at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

    To represent the U.S. Army, the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade from Foort Hood, currently on rotation in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, supported with an AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, a UH-60M Black Hawk and a CH-47 Chinook.

    The Chinook airframe and crew received a lot of attention from leaders in aerospace, other militaries and the public, seeing that the German government is currently purchasing 60 CH-47s for the Bundeswehr.

    Among those stopping for a Chinook tour was U.S Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Amy Gutmann, and Military Deputy/Director, Army Acquisition Corps Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Lt. Gen Robert Marion.

    Crews and pilots had the opportunity to meet industry experts and colleagues from partner militaries during the nearly weeklong event.

    “Our crews thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to discuss and showcase our aircraft with the German public,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Clark Maynard, CH-47 Chinook instructor pilot with B Company, 2-227 General Support Aviation Battalion. “Interactions like this help build relationships with our partners and demonstrate what U.S. Army Aviation can provide across the world.”

    One of the main focusses this year at ILA was climate change. Germany has a goal of going carbon-neutral by 2050.

    During the opening remarks of the event, German Chancellor Olaf Sholz said the European aviation industry was ready to shift to carbon-neutral flying as the industry traditionally stands for progress, but it would need business and political support to achieve the goal.

    But the Chinook ultimately stole the show. Between the thousands of visitors to the U.S. Chinook on display and the U.K. Royal Air Force Chinook daily flying demonstrations, there was no doubt who the ‘belle of the ball’ was.

    “The German military just became part of the Chinook family,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zach Nibbelink, AH-64 Apache pilot with C Troop, 7-17 Air Cavalry Squadron. “It will open up a lot of training opportunities for training together and working together in the future.”

    The Germany Ministry of Defense visited the Chinook multiple times with groups of 20-30 young Bundeswehr officers to get an up close and personal look inside their newest addition to the fleet.

    U.S. Army support of ILA Berlin and other events like it demonstrates a strong European presence and strengthens ties with NATO Allies and Partners.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 07:52
