USS San Jacinto (CG 56) arrives in Valletta, Malta

VALLETTA, Malta - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) arrived in Valletta, Malta for a scheduled port visit, June 26.



San Jacinto, deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s continued commitment to collective defense of the European region and strengthening relationships with allies and partners like Malta.



The port visit comes after San Jacinto and her crew spent the past few weeks demonstrating dynamic interoperability with partners and allies. Sailors aboard San Jacinto are looking forward to participating in many coordinated community relations services put together by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team aboard the ship while in port.



“This port visit will be a great break for our Sailors after all of the hard work these last few weeks,” said Command Master Chief LaFrederick O’ Herring, San Jacinto’s senior enlisted leader. “Getting to experience new cultures and countries is an experience Sailors have always been able to look forward to.”



Port visits such as these strengthen defense partnerships and capabilities between the United States and their bilateral partners. Additionally, they help Sailors gain a better understanding of the countries they sail and fly alongside while operating in the region.



Since departing on deployment in December 2021, San Jacinto has participated in multiple international exercises and vigilance activities alongside regional allies and partners, including the recent NATO-led activity Neptune Shield 22. Neptune Shield integrated the high-end maritime expeditionary warfare capabilities of sea, air, and land units, demonstrating the strength of the NATO alliance and partner nations working together.



“Conducting these exercises are crucial in demonstrating the ability we have as an alliance and our individual capabilities as a ship and crew,” said Cmdr. Glenn Atherton, executive officer of San Jacinto. “Being interoperable with other countries’ navies and militaries showcases our alliances strength and benefits.”



San Jacinto’s visit to Malta is the second stop by a U.S. naval vessel in recent months. Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) conducted a port visit in Malta in late April of this year.



The HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



The HSTCSG includes flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more news from CSG 8 and USS San Jacinto, visit, www.facebook.com/CSG8, https://www.facebook.com/USSSanJacinto, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.navy.mil, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

