Stronger Together: NATO Integration at the Fore in Deployment Certification Exercise

Photo By Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes | 220605-N-OL632-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS George H.W....... read more read more Photo By Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes | 220605-N-OL632-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 5, 2022) The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails behind the Italian navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) during a straits transit training event, June 5, 2022. The George H.W. Bush CSG is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 18, 2022) – NATO partnership and interoperability took center stage during the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group’s (GHWBCSG) deployment certification exercise, June 16-18.



During the NATO vignette, U.S. 2nd Fleet completed a transfer of authority (TOA) of the GHWBCSG to Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) – NATO’s rapidly deployable joint headquarters. The handover-takeover (HOTO) process rehearsed and reinforced command and control while aligning communication channels between the strike group and STRIKFORNATO, in addition to combining maritime operations against a realistic adversary force in the exercise.



“You can’t surge trust, interoperability, and high-end team performance,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of CSG-10 and the GHWBCSG. “Exercises like this – particularly when we are sailing with Capt. Jacopo Rollo and the crew of ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) as part of our team – help us build the muscle-memory and trust required to engage effectively the way we need to during our assigned missions.”



This was the 4th iteration of a NATO vignette – developed by CSG-4 and Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE) – within a deployment certification exercise.



“We continue to develop these vignettes in partnership with CSG 4 to increase value to the training audience as part of our mission at CJOS COE,” said French Navy Capt. Max Blanchard, CJOS COE liaison officer for the exercise embarked aboard GHWB. “We started working these before the current crisis on NATO’s eastern flank began, and events like this provide the Alliance the opportunity to increase our operating capacity in support of our mutual defense and success.”



Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer’s comments to the crew during his visit to GHWB underscored the importance of the continued engagement and training with NATO Allies.



“As we are watching very closely the events unfolding on NATO’s eastern flank with Russia’s illegal military action in Ukraine, it is incumbent upon us, the United States, the United States Navy, and all of our allied partners to show resolve against that illegal aggression,” Dwyer said.



The training vignette is anything but theoretical. In January, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) came under the leadership of STRIKFORNATO during Neptune Strike 2022 and again in May with the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during Neptune Shield 2022.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.



