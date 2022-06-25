Photo By Pvt. Kenneth Barnet | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, incoming deputy commanding general-support, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Kenneth Barnet | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, incoming deputy commanding general-support, 1st Infantry Division, presents U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, outgoing deputy commanding general-support, 1st Infantry Division, with the Legion Of Merit award during the Victory With Honors ceremony at Victory Hall on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 24, 2022. Norman received the award for his service to the nation as 1ID’s DCG-S. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Holladay, 19th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

1ID Celebrates Historic Victory With Honors.

By Pfc. Kenneth Barnet, 19th Public Affairs Detachment



FORT RILEY, Kan. – The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley hosted a Victory With Honors Ceremony at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas, on June 24, 2022.



The ceremony honored the outgoing 1ID Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, and welcomed the division’s first female DCG-S, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell.



Norman is a native of Boulder, Colorado, and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Class of 1994. Norman’s staff assignments include Battalion S-4, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas, as well as the Squadron S-1, 4th Squadron, and the 7th Cavalry at Camp Garryowen, Republic of Korea.



“I could not be more honored to pass this call sign onto Brig. Gen. Knell,” said Norman. “You have an amazing reputation which has been well earned by decades of exceptional service both stateside and in combat. You are exactly the right leader for this important mission as the DCG-S of Fort Riley and the acting senior commander back here.”



Knell is from Milford, Massachusetts. She was commissioned in 1992 at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Knell also received a Bachelor of Science degree in Comparative Politics, a Master of Science degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University, a Master of Advanced Military Studies degree from the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from National War College.



“I’m honored to serve in this position, I really thank [Maj.] Gen. Meyer, Command Sgt. Maj. Mullinax, and the rest of the command team for having such an amazing vision for Fort Riley, and I am proud to serve that mission,” said Knell.



Knell previously served as Commandant, United States Military Police School, United States Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Along with being the first female DCG in the history of 1ID, she is also the first officer of the military police branch to serve as a DCG in an army division.



Commanding General of the First Infantry Division and Fort Riley, U.S. Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, participated in the ceremony virtually from Europe and said, “[Knell] is the right leader and this is the right Family for the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley while we are forward-deployed. She has the experience and the passion to lead the installation and the brigades that are there.”



“Thank you for what you do day in and day out for the Soldiers and Families of this Division,” said Knell. “I look forward to working with each of you as we continue to build this legacy of mission accomplishment, Duty First, Victory!”