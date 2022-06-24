Submarine Squadron (CSS) 7 Conducts Change of Command

Submarine Squadron (CSS) 7 conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 24.



Capt. Dave Cox, from Carrollton, Texas, relieved Capt. Michael Majewski, from Toledo, Ohio, as CSS-7 commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held on the deck of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766).



Majewski, who instilled his mantra of "yes, if" over "no, because," within the work carried out by CSS-7, addressed the crowd of friends, family and colleagues. “Our team has met every challenge head-on and truly embraced taking care of our submarines, removing as many barriers as possible,” said Majewski.



Under Majewski’s leadership, CSS-7 has maintained combat readiness and successfully completed the extended maintenance availability of five submarines before returning them to operational status. CSS-7 submarines conducted six deployments and four theater undersea warfare operations, totaling over 32 months.



“I am proud of each of you and what you have done and continue to do,” said Majewski. “Continue to challenge yourselves and your shipmates every day and be a part of the long legacy of Squadron Seven submarines being ready to answer the call when our nation needs it.”



Majewski’s next assignment will be as the professor of Naval Science at The Pennsylvania State University.



Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.



“Your mentorship and investment in people - your staff, submarine crews, and shipyard project teams - has led to total team accomplishment,” said Jablon. “Squadron 7 has achieved a great deal, sometimes with limited options to complete requirements, but the team, the boat and staff, always found a way to yes.”



Cox comes to CSS-7 from Cruise Missile Support Activity Pacific at Camp Smith.



“It is a tremendous honor to be taking command of Squadron 7 and very humbling to add my name to a list of Squadron 7 commodores that include friends, submarine force mentors, a Chief of Naval Operations, and a Medal of Honor recipient,” said Cox. “I am so extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Submarine Force here in Pearl Harbor.”



Established during World War II, Submarine Squadron 7 has been commanded by 44 different officers, including Medal of Honor recipient Rear Adm. Richard H. O’Kane and former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Frank B. Kelso II.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.25.2022 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US