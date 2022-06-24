USAICoE inducts five new members into MI Hall of Fame, holds awards luncheon

Photo By Amy Stork | From left, Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2; Retired Col. Chuck...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | From left, Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2; Retired Col. Chuck Atkins, Military Intelligence Corps Association president; Capt. Leo Matthews, recipient of the Lt. Gen. Sydney T. Weinstein Award; Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Jakubiec recipient of the Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Russell Award; Dr. Amber Engel recipient of the Dorothe K. Matlack Award and Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general at Murr Community Center June 24. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) inducted five new members into the 35th annual Military Intelligence (MI) Hall of Fame (HoF) June 23-24.



Of the five members inducted, four were in attendance: retired Lt. Col. Andrew Gembara; retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Maykovich; Roxanne Hammond, former Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service Tier 2; and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Hennen.



Maj. Alan Rogers, also inducted into the MI HoF Class of 2022, was killed by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Baghdad Jan. 27, 2008.



“Today we celebrate five outstanding individuals who significantly contributed to the legacy of the Military Intelligence Corps,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general.

The MI Corps is undergoing its greatest transformation of the last 40 years and it requires leaders with vision, an innovative spirit, and the tenacity exhibited by the Hall of Fame class of 2022, Hale said.

“Our newest inductees drove change to meet the challenges of their times,” he said. “They are the type of leaders we need today.”



Hale said, Maj. Alan Rogers and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Hennen were and are reformers and innovators that helped shape the future of Human intelligence, Counterintelligence, and Geospatial intelligence to ensure the MI Corps retained technological advantage; and Lt. Col. Andrew Gembara, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Maykovich, and Roxanne Hammond enabled commanders at the echelon to gain an information advantage.



After the induction, each 2022 MI HoF inductee received the Lt. Col. Thomas Knowlton Award, named after a Revolutionary War intelligence officer.



A luncheon and awards ceremony followed at Murr Community Center.

Retired Lt. Gen. John F. Kimmons was the guest speaker during the luncheon and awards ceremony. He talked about the history of military intelligence, how it’s changed throughout the years and how the Hall of Fame inductees have contributed to its evolution.



“The Hall of Fame inductees that we recognized today and honored today, they met these [military intelligence] challenges during their period of time, you work with what you got,” Kimmons said. “And they had today and they had back then, what it takes to move forward and solve the problem. That’s why we are here.”



Three Soldiers and one Department of Army Civilian received awards for excellence in military intelligence.



Capt. Leo Matthews received the Lt. Gen. Sydney T. Weinstein Award. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Edward Hennessy received the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rex Williams Award. Sgt. Brandon M. Jakubiec received Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Russell Award, and Dr. Amber Engel received the Dorothe K. Matlack Award.



“It is commonly known that leaders are not born, they are made,” Hale said. “Leadership is a lifelong journey, and our awardees embody this notion of leadership. They are the example for others to follow, they have vision and purpose, they understand who they are, and most importantly, they serve for the greater organization.”



Other MI Hall of Fame events included a golf scramble with the Commanding General’s team winning first place, a reception and the 111th MI Brigade change of command ceremony held at Historic Brown Parade Field. The change of command ceremony can be read here: https://www.army.mil/article/257896.



The MI Hall of Fame was established by the U.S. Army's MI Corps in 1988 to honor Soldiers and civilians who have made exceptional contributions to Military Intelligence.



As of 2022, 284 MI professionals have been selected for membership in the MI Corps Hall of Fame.



Each nomination is judged by a board of active and retired senior officers, warrant officers, noncommissioned officers, and professional civilians. The board's recommendations are presented to the Chief of the Corps who makes the final selection. The names of the inductees are then added to the Hall of Fame display, located in Alvarado Hall, headquarters of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, as a lasting symbol of their legacy to the MI Corps.