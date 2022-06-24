CNO Hosts Formal Counterpart Visit for Chief of French Navy

Courtesy Photo | Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday gives remarks during a full-honors...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday gives remarks during a full-honors welcoming ceremony for Chief of the French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier at the Washington Navy Yard, June 23. During the two-day visit, Vandier conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security, interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON (NNS) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted the Chief of the French Navy Adm. Pierre Vandier in Washington, D.C., for a formal counterpart visit, June 23-24.



The two leaders discussed maritime security, their shared commitment to interoperability, and the importance of ensuring joint forces are ready and trained for the high-end fight.



The two-day visit included a full-honors welcoming ceremony and meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders.



“I value Adm. Vandier’s friendship and our long-standing relationship with the French Navy,” said Gilday. “Our navies are committed to upholding the rules-based international order and we will continue to seamlessly operate together and be where it matters, when it matters.”



Gilday emphasized readiness and interchangeability as priorities during the visit.



“I would like to thank Adm. Gilday for his warm welcome and the quality of our discussions and visits over the past few days. This visit once again demonstrates the high level of trust between our two navies,” said Vandier. “At a time of growing tensions and violations of international law at sea, we will keep working hand in hand to train and operate more effectively together in every field of action, all around the world.”



French and U.S. naval forces regularly operate together around the globe. In March 2022, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), French carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), and Italian carrier ITS Cavour (C-550) conducted tri-carrier operations in the Ionian Sea in direct support of NATO security operations.



Additionally, the two navies have participated in a number of exercises this year such as Obangame Express 22, Northern Viking, Neptune Shield 22, and BALTOPS 22. Both navies are also participating in the ongoing Exercise African Lion.



Vandier and Gilday have met several times since taking office.



Vandier’s trip to D.C. came at the end of a week-long trip to the U.S. that included stops in San Diego and Norfolk, Va., where he visited Navy commands and spoke with Navy leaders and Sailors.