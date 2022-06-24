U.S. Army South hosts 38th annual U.S., Brazil army-to-army staff talks

Photo By Rochelle Naus | U.S. Army South hosted army-to-army staff talks with Brazil at the Army South...... read more read more Photo By Rochelle Naus | U.S. Army South hosted army-to-army staff talks with Brazil at the Army South headquarters from June 21 to June 24, 2022. This weeklong series of events served to further strengthen professional partnerships and coordinate bilateral events for the upcoming years. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army South hosted army-to-army staff talks with Brazil at the Army South headquarters from June 21 to June 24, 2022. This weeklong series of events served to further strengthen professional partnerships and coordinate bilateral events for the upcoming years.



“These Bilateral Staff Talks not only represent the profound friendship and strong partnership between the U.S. and Brazil, but have also increased the readiness and interoperability of our armies,” said Brig. Gen. Lynn M. Heng, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army South.



The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program serves as a bilateral engagement for military discussion between respective armies. This year marks the 38th time the U.S. Army and the Brazilian Army have met, which has been instrumental in enhancing the interoperability and cooperation between the two partners. This year’s staff talks proposed 70 agreed-to-actions in a variety of areas including military-to-military exchanges and bilateral exercises.



“Together, we have made important and sustained contributions to regional security, while also providing an example to other nations of how successful partnerships between strong democratic nations are formed,” said Heng.



These staff talks serve as the U.S. Army’s premier annual engagement for U.S. Army South, Brazilian planners and key leaders to discuss and prepare bilateral security cooperation agreed-to-actions for approval by both armies.



“This is an important moment for the Brazilian Army since this meeting is going to build and ensure that we continue to have the excellent relationship we have and have had over the years with the U.S.,” said Lt. Gen. Paulo Roberto Rodrigues Pimentel, Brazilian Army Head of Delegation. “I express my conviction that this conference is also a tool to build mutual trust, which meets the guidelines of the Brazilian Army commander with respect to bonds of friendship with our international partners.”



Through cooperative activities such as staff talks, staff exchanges, combined exercises and other professional military activities, the U.S. and Brazilian armies can collectively meet complex global threats and challenges for a safer, more secure hemisphere.



At the closing ceremony, both generals praised each other’s army for the professionalism and friendship displayed throughout their many years of partnership.



“The dialogue between our staffs since 1984 has been very rich and interactive, as it has been for the past year, and during this week. And in the past thirty-eight years, our nations and our militaries have grown more closely bonded for the prosperity of our countries and this hemisphere,” said Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen, commanding general, U.S. Army South. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen the U.S.-Brazil partnership by focusing on stronger partnerships, and regional stability and security.”