    Marine Corps Detachment change of command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Marine Corps Detachment held its change of command at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 24.
    The MCD welcomed their incoming commanding officer, Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, and thanked their outgoing commanding officer, Marine Corps Lt. Col. Arturo Derryberry, for his hard work and dedication.
    The mission for the MCD is to provide administrative, logistical, and comprehensive training support to staff and students in the occupational fields of signals intelligence and expeditionary firefighting and rescue in order to deliver technically proficient, combat capable Marines to the operating forces and supporting establishment.

