Nevada Air National Guard Base, Nev. – Motorcyclists from the 152nd Airlift Wing gathered here for an annual motorcycle mentorship training, June 24, 2022.



The training is not only is a safety requirement, but aims to promote correct riding habits as well allow Airmen to learn from each other and connect through a common interest.



“If you want to ride in the DoD, you have to satisfy three trainings and this mentorship ride helps complete that,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Lucky, who spearheaded the training and has been riding for almost 13 years. “We talk about gear, seeing and being seen, and bike modification – we’re setting up a group discussion so that we can all learn from each other and become better riders.”



The refresher is due every five years; however, the mentorship program is taking a proactive approach by aiming to meet annually. The goal of the program is to keep motorcyclists up-to-date in rider-safety information and reduce the potential for motorcycle incidents. Today’s group of 15 motorcyclists consisted of Airmen from across the base, including wing commander Col. Jeremy Ford.



“A lot of this is connecting people who normally might not connect,” continued Lucky. “We all have a shared interest, and you even see the wing commander and members from different shops connecting over that same passion.”



After completing the training sessions and conducting motorcycle inspections, the riders set out for an hour long group ride to practice the newly learned safety tips.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.24.2022 17:17 Story ID: 423760 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High roller Motorcycle Mentorship Starts It's Engines, by A1C Jakob Ivanick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.