Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Bogart as new commander

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomed new commander Lt. Col. Tammy Bogart, following a change of command ceremony, Papago Park Military Reservation, June 24.



Bogart replaced outgoing commander Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira, who had overseen the battalion since June 2020. Bogart’s most recent assignment was as Commander’s Action Group Staff Officer, V Corps, Fort Knox, Kentucky.



Oliveira will retire from the Army in the coming months, following 22 years of service, the majority spent in Special Forces.



Present at the ceremony was Col. La’ Tonya Jordan, commander, 5th Recruiting Brigade, United States Recruiting Command, who praised Oliveira for his contributions to the battalion during his tenure in command.



“As the commander of the Phoenix battalion, he truly understood the importance of his mission and delivered outstanding results,” Jordan said. “He was passionate about the recruiting mission and making his battalion better, while simultaneously taking care of his Soldiers and their families.”



“His attention to detail separated him from his peers – he sought opportunities to help his team grow while balancing the uniqueness of commanding in a dispersed environment,” Jordan continued. “He was truly a selfless leader who created a winning culture.”



Oliveira reflected on his time in command and said although it went quickly, there is much to be proud of during the past two years.



“I was reflecting on the last two years, and it went by in a flash. But I’ll leave knowing I had the pride and honor in leading a group of exceptional men and women,” Oliveira said. “They fought and willed their way through adversity to achieve success.”



“Like any well-oiled machine, parts can be replaced, and productivity will not be affected from within – and that’s what’s happening here today,” he said. “As I depart (Lt. Col.) Bogart will step into my position and take the battalion to new levels.”



During her remarks Bogart stated how proud she is to take command of the battalion and become a part of the team.



“I look forward to working with all of you as we strive to find the next greatest generation,” Bogart said. “I’m extremely impressed by today’s formation and everything I’ve observed in the past few weeks. I know with our continued perseverance we will continue to rise.”

