Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB

    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB

    Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Charles Cooper, 533rd Training Squadron commander, unrolls...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Goodfellow held an activation and assumption of responsibility for the 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 at the Powell Event Center, June 21.

    “The activation for the 533rd TRS Det 1, officially establishes the Space Force’s own organized intelligence technical training unit,” said Space Force Master Sgt. Cathy Nikolauk, 316th Training Squadron section chief. “This is a vital step in creating the Space Force’s own unique culture that will shape the force for generations to come.”

    The Department of the Air Force has been operating in the space domain for over 60 years.

    “The Space Force is less than three years old,” said Lt. Col. Charles Cooper, 533rd Training Squadron commander. “But the link between space operations and intelligence operations goes back to the very beginning of the space race.”

    Though hosted on Goodfellow Air Force Base, the 533rd TRS Det 1 is a separate unit that belongs to the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, at the geographically separated Vandenberg Space Base, California.

    “This is a momentous occasion for our Wing,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “It highlights the importance of our joint service partnerships for years to come.”

    “The link between space and intelligence, Vandenberg Space Base and Goodfellow AFB, is historic,” said Cooper. “We can globally project power to defend our national interests in a moment’s notice because we can harness the ultimate high ground.”

    Space Force’s 533rd TRS Det 1 was activated, effective November 25, 2021, and is under the responsibility of Space Force 1st Lt. Robert Freeman, detachment chief.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:49
    Story ID: 423756
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB
    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB
    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB
    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB
    Space Force Det 1 activates on Goodfellow AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    AETC
    533rd Training Squadron
    STARCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT