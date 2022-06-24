CNATTU Cherry Point Change of Command

The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point held a change of command ceremony, bidding fair winds and following seas to Lt. Col. David Donnell, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the passing of responsibilities and authority of command from one leader, Lt. Col. David Donnell to another, Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca.
CNATTU Cherry Point is an essential school that instructs on the basis of maintaining mission readiness of aircraft and Marine Aircraft Wings. The technical school provides aviation maintenance specialized training to operate and maintain weapons systems and sub-system that support AV-8B Harriers, C/KC-130J Hercules, cryogenics, maintenance avionics, and maintenance aviation ordnances. CNATTU Cherry Point trains approximately 1,400 Marine, Navy, Italian Foreign National, and civilian students each year in 76 courses of instruction.
