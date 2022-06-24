Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNATTU Cherry Point Change of Command

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca dismisses his new command for the first time...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point held a change of command ceremony, bidding fair winds and following seas to Lt. Col. David Donnell, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the passing of responsibilities and authority of command from one leader, Lt. Col. David Donnell to another, Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca.

    CNATTU Cherry Point is an essential school that instructs on the basis of maintaining mission readiness of aircraft and Marine Aircraft Wings. The technical school provides aviation maintenance specialized training to operate and maintain weapons systems and sub-system that support AV-8B Harriers, C/KC-130J Hercules, cryogenics, maintenance avionics, and maintenance aviation ordnances. CNATTU Cherry Point trains approximately 1,400 Marine, Navy, Italian Foreign National, and civilian students each year in 76 courses of instruction.

    This work, CNATTU Cherry Point Change of Command, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

