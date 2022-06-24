CNATTU Cherry Point Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca dismisses his new command for the first time...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca dismisses his new command for the first time during a change of command ceremony for Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. David Don nell, to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Robin Fonseca. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page