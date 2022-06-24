H&HS Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey, left, receives the non-commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey, left, receives the non-commissioned officer sword from Lt. Col. Tyler E. Burnham, the Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) commanding officer, signifying his appointment as the new H&HS sergeant major during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. The ceremony was held to transition the position of H&HS sergeant major from Sgt. Maj. James I. Petty to Sgt. Maj. Coffey. This event also marked the retirement of Sgt. Maj. Petty after 22 years of honorable service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James I. Petty relinquished his post as the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron to Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. Prior to his new position, Sgt. Maj. Coffey served as the Inspector-Instructor Sergeant Major of 3rd Battalion, 14th Marines. This event also served as Sgt. Maj. Petty’s retirement after 22 years of honorable service.