    H&HS Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey, left, receives the non-commissioned

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James I. Petty relinquished his post as the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron to Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. Prior to his new position, Sgt. Maj. Coffey served as the Inspector-Instructor Sergeant Major of 3rd Battalion, 14th Marines. This event also served as Sgt. Maj. Petty’s retirement after 22 years of honorable service.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, H&HS Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    MCAS Cherry Point
    H&HS
    Relief and Appoinment

