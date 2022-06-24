H&HS Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James I. Petty relinquished his post as the sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron to Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Coffey during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 24, 2022. Prior to his new position, Sgt. Maj. Coffey served as the Inspector-Instructor Sergeant Major of 3rd Battalion, 14th Marines. This event also served as Sgt. Maj. Petty’s retirement after 22 years of honorable service.
06.24.2022
06.24.2022 16:39
423754
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
3
0
