187th Medical Battalion commanders repeat history

Photo By Lauren Padden | As the incoming Commander of the 187th Medical Battalion, Lt. Col. Sean Riley, right, addresses the audience and Soldiers during the 187th MED BN change of command ceremony held at the Fort Sam Houston Post Theater, on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 21, 2022. The change of command ceremony recognized the change of leadership from Lt. Col. Segui, outgoing commander, to the incoming commander Lt. Col. Sean Riley. (U.S. Army photo by Lauren Padden)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – History is said to repeat itself and for Lt. Col.’s Dennison Segui and Sean Riley it did just that. As the 187th Medical Battalion held a change of command ceremony at the Fort Sam Houston Theater, June 21, 2022, saying farewell to Segui and welcoming Riley, this wasn’t the first occurrence for the pair where a command was passed from one to the other.



In his farewell speech Segui recalled when Riley preceded him as a company commander, “Sean, when I saw the list come out and saw your name as the selectee for the 187th Medical Battalion I was taken back to 2009 when we did our change of command at Alpha 232.”



Segui continued wishing his successor nothing but the best.



“You have the demeanor, the intelligence, and ability to do exceptionally well as the 187th Medical Battalion commander,” said Segui.



Riley, now Segui’s successor, reflected on their shared history and commended his friend’s leadership.



“To Dennis, it is awesome how fate has brought us together again, on changing command again,” said Riley. “Your leadership has been deeply important these critical past few years, overcoming so many obstacles while transforming superior, medically minded Americans into the future of Army medicine. You have certainly taken this battalion to new heights, well done my friend.”



Not only did Riley repeat history through the tradition of a change of command, he is also returning to the 32d Medical Brigade where he started his Army career as an E.R. nurse, 19 years ago.



“I stand before you, truly humbled for the trust and confidence the Army has given me to serve once again in the 32d Medical Brigade,” said Riley.



One of four battalions under the 32d Medical Brigade, the 187th MED BN provides mission command, administrative, training, and logistical support to safely and effectively train, educate and inspire Soldiers and leaders throughout the continuum of professional development to build agile and adaptive healthcare leaders in support of the MEDCoE and the Army.