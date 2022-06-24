Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d AAMDC Change of Responsibility Welcomes New CSM, Bids Farewell to Former

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    By Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo
    32d AAMDC Public Affairs
    FORT BLISS, Texas – The 32 Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a Change of Responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, June 23, at Noel Field, Fort Bliss, Texas.
    The ceremony welcomed incoming Belk and bade farewell to Jacobitz who in addition to relinquishing his post, will retire from the Army after over 30 years of service.
    “We welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Belk, his wife Gloria and his children Raymond and Dominik,” said Brig. Gen. David Stewart, commanding general, 32d AAMDC. “We will continue to fiercely prepare our Soldiers to deliver lethal effects against our enemies while caring for our people. We will uphold loyalty, dignity and respect leading to a family’s trust, and a family’s trust creates an unstoppable force.”
    Jacobitz, the outgoing command sergeant major, joined the Army in 1992 as an infantryman and later in 1997 reclassified to become a Patriot Launcher Advance Operator/Maintainer. Jacobitz served under multiple 32d AAMDC battalions and brigades before taking the title of 32d AAMDC command sergeant major on December 7, 2018.
    With Jacobitz at the helm, the 32d AAMDC conducted the first successful Patriot engagement against tactical ballistic missiles in tandem with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, produced the United States Army Central Soldier of the year and saw the first female Air Defense Soldier complete Ranger School.
    “Today, I transition with CSM Belk, and I rest easy knowing that the Blackjack Soldiers are in his capable hands.” said Jacobitz. “I’m proud to say I stood among America’s finest, the last three and a half years were awesome and humbling. I look forward to watching the warriors of the 32d AAMDC as they continue to protect and defend our great nation. Your Legacy lies in creation of lethality and survivability and the strength of the junior Soldiers in our formation.”
    Belk, a career air defender has served in the Army since August 1997. Belk is no stranger to 32d AAMDC or Fort Bliss. Under the 32d AAMDC banner, Belk has served in the 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment; 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment; 32nd AAMDC Headquarters; and 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
    “I’ve had the opportunity to serve in many units under the umbrella of the 32d, and what I know is that we have the right talent, experience and professionals across every echelon to accomplish any mission,” said Belk. “I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve this organization, I understand the critical importance of all we do, the demand for our capability and the amount of sacrifice our formation makes each and every day. I look forward to serving alongside each of you. Swift and sure.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:35
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
