The U.S. Army Celebrates 247 years of Sustaining Victory and Winning Wars.

This longevity is due to its ability to evolve and adapt to meet future demands. As an example, this evolution has created more opportunities for women and minorities to serve in key positions. Brigadier General Stephanie Howard is one of these examples.



Brigadier General Howard is the first woman to command the Army Reserve Sustainment Command (ARSC), the only command of its kind that delivers global materiel readiness, contracting, acquisition and Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) capability in support of the Warfighter. Although Howard assumed command in 2021 her ties to the unit go back to her tenure as a Battalion Commander of a unit within ARSC.



The command, created in 2007, delivers cross-trained, multifunctional Army Reserve Soldiers in support of worldwide mission requirements for the Army Materiel Command, Defense Contracting Management Agency, Army Sustainment Command, LOGCAP and the Army Contracting Command. The ARSC is a force provider that possesses 75% of the U.S. Army Reserve’s acquisition professionals and is home to the only LOGCAP Support Brigade in the Army’s formation.



Women continue to make history in the United States Army Reserve during the Army’s 247th year.



When speaking of the strides the Army has made since her West Point commissioning, Howard is cognizant that the “aperture has opened up” and remains excited about how far we have come.



The Army will continue to fight and win wars.



The Army Reserve Sustainment Command is proud to extend the Army’s legacy of diversity and excellence with its commander, Brigadier Stephanie Howard. One Sustains Many!

