Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Celebrates 247 years of Sustaining Victory and Winning Wars.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Story by Capt. Delicia Battle 

    Army Reserve Sustainment Command

    This longevity is due to its ability to evolve and adapt to meet future demands. As an example, this evolution has created more opportunities for women and minorities to serve in key positions. Brigadier General Stephanie Howard is one of these examples.

    Brigadier General Howard is the first woman to command the Army Reserve Sustainment Command (ARSC), the only command of its kind that delivers global materiel readiness, contracting, acquisition and Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) capability in support of the Warfighter. Although Howard assumed command in 2021 her ties to the unit go back to her tenure as a Battalion Commander of a unit within ARSC.

    The command, created in 2007, delivers cross-trained, multifunctional Army Reserve Soldiers in support of worldwide mission requirements for the Army Materiel Command, Defense Contracting Management Agency, Army Sustainment Command, LOGCAP and the Army Contracting Command. The ARSC is a force provider that possesses 75% of the U.S. Army Reserve’s acquisition professionals and is home to the only LOGCAP Support Brigade in the Army’s formation.

    Women continue to make history in the United States Army Reserve during the Army’s 247th year.

    When speaking of the strides the Army has made since her West Point commissioning, Howard is cognizant that the “aperture has opened up” and remains excited about how far we have come.

    The Army will continue to fight and win wars.

    The Army Reserve Sustainment Command is proud to extend the Army’s legacy of diversity and excellence with its commander, Brigadier Stephanie Howard. One Sustains Many!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:10
    Story ID: 423745
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Celebrates 247 years of Sustaining Victory and Winning Wars., by CPT Delicia Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ARSC

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    BG Howard

    TAGS

    ARSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT